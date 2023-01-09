Council to again discuss naming Lynchburg a Second Amendment Sanctuary

Lynchburg Mayor Stephanie Reed plans to bring forth a resolution during Lynchburg City Council’s regular meeting Tuesday to designate the city as a Second Amendment Sanctuary.

Reed, in a statement posted Sunday evening to her Facebook page, said, “In January 2020, the citizens of Lynchburg spoke loudly in support of making Lynchburg a sanctuary from anti-second amendment legislation that was being considered in the Virginia General Assembly at the time.

“While leadership in Richmond has changed, the values of our citizens have not,” Reed said.

Later in the statement, she said, “On Tuesday, I intend to bring a resolution to City Council supporting the designation of Lynchburg as a Second Amendment Sanctuary, finally fulfilling the desire of our constituents to uphold our Constitutional rights and support law-abiding gun owners.”

On Jan. 14, 2020, Lynchburg City Council held a public hearing regarding a resolution on whether or not to become a Second Amendment Sanctuary. The body — after a meeting that lasted more than six hours and drew about 1,000 attendees — ultimately voted to reject the resolution 5-2.

The 2020 version of the resolution stood in opposition to “the passage of any bill containing language which could be interpreted as infringing the rights of the citizens of Lynchburg to keep and bear arms" and declared the city council's "power to direct the law enforcement and employees of Lynchburg to not enforce any unconstitutional law.”

The resolution was one of many considered in counties and cities around Virginia around the end of 2019 and into 2020 in response to concerns that then-Gov. Ralph Northam and Democratic legislators would pass legislation to restrict gun rights. Locally, Appomattox and Campbell County's boards of supervisors declared those localities Second Amendment sanctuaries in November 2019, and Amherst and Bedford counties followed suit in December 2019.

Current Ward III Councilor Jeff Helgeson voted in favor of Lynchburg's resolution, while current Ward I Councilor MaryJane Dolan and Ward II Councilor Sterling Wilder voted in opposition. The remaining members of today's city council were not yet in their positions.

While the body held a public hearing in 2020 to discuss the merits of the resolution, there are no legal requirements to do so, City Attorney Matthew Freedman said Monday.

Due to council's regular rules of procedure, resident feedback is limited to a small portion of the meeting, during a specifically designated public comment period.

Speakers are required to sign up by noon on the Friday prior to a council meeting; Reed announced this resolution would be on the agenda after that deadline. The item was not listed on council's agenda as of Friday afternoon.

Freedman said unless council "deviates from their rules of procedure," those rules will remain in place on Tuesday, not allowing residents to speak on the topic unless they were previously signed up.

While Second Amendment Sanctuary resolutions typically state they are directing law enforcement in a certain way, Freedman later said council only has control over three city employees — the city manager, city attorney and clerk of council. The city attorney said all other employees are under the direction of the city manager.

"So City Council does have the power to appropriate funds. They do have the power to institute legal proceedings. And certainly they can use those tools at their disposal to be able to ensure that their message is taken seriously," Freedman said.

Additionally, the city attorney said council could propose any counter-legislation or charter amendments that would grant the city special powers "in lieu of anything that they may take issue with that may come out of the General Assembly.

"But typically ... unless you have a charter amendment or special law in place, general law controls over municipal law or ordinances," Freedman added.

In an interview Monday, newly elected At-large Councilor Martin Misjuns, who campaigned on the idea of making Lynchburg a “sanctuary for the Bill of Rights, including the Second Amendment,” said he submitted his own Second Amendment Sanctuary resolution to city staff last week. He isn't completely sure his and Reed's resolutions are even the same.

Misjuns said the five Republicans on council met in December, after the three new members — Reed, Misjuns, and fellow At-large Councilor Larry Taylor — were elected and "initially agreed" to put the item on the agenda for the first meeting, "so when it was not on the agenda, that was just an incredible missed opportunity."

Asked about whether he was concerned about a lack of public hearing about the new resolutions, Misjuns said, "Citizens spoke loud and clear in multiple public hearings that they wanted the city to protect their rights to defend themselves. Citizens elected a Republican City Council last November to deliver on that right."

The newly elected Lynchburg City Council is scheduled to meet at 4 p.m. Tuesday for its work session, followed by its 7:30 p.m. meeting, both in Council Chambers at City Hall, 900 Church St.