County Smoak, a barbecue restaurant located at 7423 Timberlake Road, announced it is opening County Sunrise, new breakfast and brunch spot.

Ken and Jessica Hess, owners of the business, announced on Instagram and Facebook the restaurant will open at 2225 Lakeside Drive near Paulie's Barber Shop and Givens Books in early October.

They said they have been wanting to add breakfast items and other dishes to the menu but due to the size limitations at their location on Timberlake, they needed to expand.

"This will be a Southern Brunch spot meets Jewish Deli," the post states.

The menu includes traditional southern breakfast favorites such as chicken and waffles, eggs, county ham as well as traditional Jewish flavors like shakshuka — eggs poached in a spicy tomato sauce — and blintz — a cream-filled pancake, similar to a crêpe.

Smoked meats from County Smoak also will be available for Reubens, club sandwiches and chef's salads as well as pork and brisket hash, smash burgers and a "loco moco" Hawaiian dish with hamburger, gravy and a fried egg.