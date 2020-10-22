Couple restored condemned house into showcase home

They bought a different house and tried to work on it while still living in Miami; they ultimately sold that property.

“We made a few trips up here still after that, and I saw this house,” Wayne said. “Even though it looked like it needs to be torn down, I guess you have a vision. It could be really cool looking.”

Susan admitted her first thought was, “‘What in the world is he thinking?’ But I knew it was feasible because we are extremely capable.”

The plan was to rehabilitate one room, furnish it and then move in. When the next room was completed, they would repeat the process.

“When we started the house, we wouldn’t start a project unless we had the money to pay for it,” Susan said. “We wouldn’t take a construction loan or anything. We just didn’t want to be indebted to a house.”

But this project was overwhelmingly massive. After a little more than a year, the Stoners gave up on their vision. They bought a house without as many needs and put their Victorian dream on the market, even getting an offer. At the last moment, the buyer backed out, overwhelmed at the magnitude of the project.