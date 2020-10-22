Couple restored condemned house into showcase home

Wayne and Susan Stoner’s Cabell Street home was a disaster when they purchased it in 2004.
The blue Victorian-style home with its white trim, ample porch, stained glass window and turret-style projections literally was condemned.
The wood trim was tacky and blackened from dirt and age. Portions of the floor were so rotten that once could see into the basement and the den floor sagged more than four inches in the center. The wood trim had been stripped from the walls. Very few of its vital systems still worked, the roof had massive leaks and the upper floor was collapsing. There was a mound of trash in the backyard.
The structure was unstable and the prior owner received notice from the city that if it wasn’t fixed it was to be torn down at the owner’s expense.
Yet Wayne and Susan saw something in that circa-1874 ramshackle house.
“The house was imploding on itself,” Wayne said. “The staircase was coming off the wall. The ceilings were dipping in the middle. It took quite a bit of work to get it stabilized.”
The couple from Miami wanted to build something together in their retirement and, after searching through the Southeast, they decided to relocate to Lynchburg. The Hill City was on the verge of a downtown renaissance and the Cabell Street seemed the perfect place to be.
They bought a different house and tried to work on it while still living in Miami; they ultimately sold that property.
“We made a few trips up here still after that, and I saw this house,” Wayne said. “Even though it looked like it needs to be torn down, I guess you have a vision. It could be really cool looking.”
Susan admitted her first thought was, “‘What in the world is he thinking?’ But I knew it was feasible because we are extremely capable.”
The plan was to rehabilitate one room, furnish it and then move in. When the next room was completed, they would repeat the process.
“When we started the house, we wouldn’t start a project unless we had the money to pay for it,” Susan said. “We wouldn’t take a construction loan or anything. We just didn’t want to be indebted to a house.”
But this project was overwhelmingly massive. After a little more than a year, the Stoners gave up on their vision. They bought a house without as many needs and put their Victorian dream on the market, even getting an offer. At the last moment, the buyer backed out, overwhelmed at the magnitude of the project.
“There was just so much more that you didn’t even know where to start,” Wayne said. “That was the most overwhelming thing — not knowing where to begin, not being able to just look at one room at a time and forget the rest of the house.”
Susan added, “You have to understand, the windows were all boarded up. You walk in the rooms, and you’re like, ‘Oh my gosh.’ It was extremely overwhelming.”
But after six months in the other house, Susan decided they made a mistake. The Victorian on Cabell was their home.
Next to a house with ornate, beaded wainscoting, high ceiling and ample fireplaces, the other house seemed rather ordinary, Susan said, adding she didn’t move from Miami to live in an ordinary home.
“So that was the best thing we ever did — it truly, truly was good,” Susan said. “We enjoy the house so much. … Just not anybody can move into these homes, you know?”
With renewed spirit, the Stoners began to expose the home’s 19th-century spender. More than 15 years later, they still are working on the house, though the heavy lifting is done.
“We were hardcore. At that time, we were still a little younger and, you know, a little more durable,” Wayne said with a chuckle.
The result of more than a decade of work is a showcase of a home. The front door spills from the wrap-around porch into a foyer, lined with beaded wainscoting Susan spent countless hours scrubbing to remove generations of grime.
“All the wainscoting, over time, it was all black … because the stain, I guess, gets old. It wasn’t mold, it wasn’t mildew, it was just sticky. It was age. My job was to do all the fireplaces, restore them and do all the wainscoting and put it back on again.”
The floors, still almost entirely original, are all tiger iron quarter-sawn wood, which gives it a modeled-looking woodgrain.
“We were going to pull the floors because they look horrible,” Susan said, but they were convinced to have the wood sanded first to determine if they could be salvaged.
Near the front door is an oval window frame currently occupied by a sheet of plexiglass. A Tiffany stained-glass window once sat there, removed to satisfy a construction lien on a prior owner. It wasn’t the only piece of original stained glass now missing but Wayne has been handcrafting new pieces based on old photographs.
He has yet to find a photo good enough to replicate that oval window, a project made more complicated since a replica of the original swiveling frame needs to be built.
The front parlor features bright yellow walls and white columned fireplace trimmed in gold. A medallion encircles the chandelier and the pocket doors once jammed into the floors now work.
Susan had to strip 10 layers of paint to find the original colors on that parlor mantle.
The dining room is painted in the same golden yellow, but its mantelpiece is the dark sister the white parlor mantle it shares a wall with.
The couple had to sign two covenants when they purchased the house — one said the china cabinet in the dining room had to remain with the house and the other prevents further division of the land.
When the Stoners purchased the house, that china cabinet was in two pieces, its upper portion resting on the floor. It wouldn’t go back into place because the prior owner put drywall on the ceiling, lowering it by about two inches. Wayne ended up modifying the cabinet instead.
The couple revamped the kitchen into a modern space with a classic appearance, large enough to handle family dinners, with an island counter and two storage pantries flanking the rich dark cabinets.
The couple later learned the original kitchen sits where their sunporch is now — of course, the Stoners didn’t know that until after the new kitchen was complete.
“We found it when we were working on the back porch,” Wayne said. “There’s a foundation under here.”
The den was a space Susan refused to enter in the first few years, its floor sagging about four inches in the center. It’s now a cozy space she frequents.
For the longest time, the windows all were boarded over and that began to wear on Susan. She asked Wayne to do something, so he replaced the plywood with plexiglass. Shortly after the couple planned to be out of town but Wayne decided to stay at the last minute. A violent storm kicked up and blew out all the plexiglass.
“It was worse than that — I was home,” Wayne said, chuckling at the memory. “I was trying to put it back in the wind.”
The Stoners rebuilt the solarium as a single story after the original bricks no longer would hold up the two-story structure. It was rebuilt in a single story in the same footprint of the original, and the old bricks repurposed to pave a driveway.
As the couple worked to rebuild each room, they had to put back all the trim that had been stripped from the walls — all still present in the house, just not on the walls. Wayne measured window casings, and Susan hunted through the house to find matches for the half a dozen pieces needed to reassemble one window.
On the second floor, the couple repurposed one bedroom to serve as a combination bathroom, his-and-hers closets and laundry area. The master bedroom and bath was completed about eight years ago, and marked the last of the work on the main house.
“Some of the structural things they did, we wouldn’t have done that way today,” Wayne said. “The third floor was really starting to come down and the reason why is they ran joist front to back of the house and they were 16 feet long. So we went ahead and replaced it with some major support beams and then ran all the joists the short way to totally buff up the whole third floor roof.”
The attic space is the current project — becoming a bonus room, bedroom and perhaps a bathroom.
Between the two main stories, the basement and the attic, Wayne said, “We can go a whole day without seeing each other. Some days, she’s upstairs and I am downstairs in my workshop …”
“And I’m yelling downstairs, ‘Are you down there?’” Susan added.
The house was built on property owned by Dr. Cabell, who built nearby Point of Honor. It’s known as the Waldron-Hancock house, and its original owner ran the tobacco warehouse-turned-apartments at the end of the street.
The original carriage stone rests beside the house, with E.A. Hancock’s name etched in it.
Wayne said little else is known of its history. Records that once were at the Jones Memorial Library are missing.
The Stoners’ house has been on a number of historical home tours and one of the most common questions they get asked is if it has its ghosts.
“We didn’t really believe in that kind of nonsense until we came up here and started experiencing it ourselves,” Wayne said.
The stories of spectral activity have declined over the years, but Wayne recounted tales of hair pulling, a breath tickling the ear or a feeling of someone behind him.
“One of the ones that really got me, I was in the butler’s pantry up on the ladder working on the ceiling,” he said. “We were trying to get the plumbing down from the second floor and I heard somebody right above my head, walking back and forth on the second floor. I had gone to Lowe’s and left everything open so I thought, ‘Someone is in the house…’”
He called Susan and she returned home, wondering why her husband wasn’t calling the police.
“Having these experiences, you aren’t really sure, is there really someone up there or is it just my imagination?” Wayne said. “So we went up there and looked and there was no one was up there.”
Susan returned to the store, and Wayne returned to his task only to hear the footsteps again.
“So this time I took my shotgun,” he said. “I went upstairs and I started looking under all the areas, any kind of cubby holes. I went to the attic and I couldn’t find anything.”
The most convincing of all was when Wayne, Susan and their granddaughter all saw a man leaning against an upstairs mantle before vanishing.
“I think, the way I reasoned it, all the experiences is because there is so much work that we’re doing,” Susan said. “They were like overseeing what we were doing.”
The Stoners describe Cabell Street as a safe and friendly neighborhood with all the amenities of living downtown and along the Blackwater Creek trail. Children often are out playing the streets, and new neighbors have been moving in, restoring even more of the old homes.
They are proud of the home they resurrected.
“We would never do it again but we don’t regret that we did it this time,” Wayne said, and Susan added, “To me, the whole house is amazing.”
