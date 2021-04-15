Couple's English style manor combines form and function

A couple rooms were rearranged, Mary said, largely for the sake of convenience and to keep tabs on her children as they play.

The dining room, originally at the front of the house, was moved to the former sunroom at the back. A family room is now established in the former dining room space, connected to the kitchen so the children can be watched while their parents cook.

The bones of the house were good, Mary said, but she and Omotoye wanted to bring it to a “more modern, youthful look inside” through the cosmetic updates they made.

Landscaping was another undertaking as the family made the property their own.

For Mary, symmetry and clean lines were key. Boxwoods lend themselves well to the purpose, she said. The original English boxwoods on the property when the family bought it were diseased with blight and had to be removed and replaced. Viburnum has since been planted, as well as the new boxwoods.

Flowers, including poppies, Siberian irises, delphiniums and a variety of perennials, also are incorporated into the landscape for dashes of color and soften the brick exterior of the home.