Couple's English style manor combines form and function

Mary Pahk and her husband Samuel Omotoye found themselves drawn to the uniqueness of the 1920s English manor-style house on Peakland Place.
The quiet street and convenient location helped seal the deal for the couple and their two young children when they moved in three years ago.
Previous owners of the house had built a side addition, Mary said. While she and her husband have not added square footage, they made significant cosmetic updates to the house with a little rearranging.
The couple re-painted or added wallpaper to many rooms, Mary said. Several were given bold colors and patterns with wallpaper, such as teal in the mudroom and a green foliage-print wallpaper in the downstairs powder room.
The mudroom served as an office space for previous owners, Mary said. She and her husband returned it to its mudroom purposes, adding built-in cabinetry and shelving, plus a laundry space.
The kitchen also got a cosmetic lift, with white quartz countertops, white marble top on the island, and glass herringbone backsplash, Mary said. The couple opted for brass hardware in the kitchen.
That gold color is incorporated in the details throughout the house, in fixtures such as the door knobs and lighting.
The living room, to the right of the house, has a reading nook the family built in.
A couple rooms were rearranged, Mary said, largely for the sake of convenience and to keep tabs on her children as they play.
The dining room, originally at the front of the house, was moved to the former sunroom at the back. A family room is now established in the former dining room space, connected to the kitchen so the children can be watched while their parents cook.
The bones of the house were good, Mary said, but she and Omotoye wanted to bring it to a “more modern, youthful look inside” through the cosmetic updates they made.
Landscaping was another undertaking as the family made the property their own.
For Mary, symmetry and clean lines were key. Boxwoods lend themselves well to the purpose, she said. The original English boxwoods on the property when the family bought it were diseased with blight and had to be removed and replaced. Viburnum has since been planted, as well as the new boxwoods.
Flowers, including poppies, Siberian irises, delphiniums and a variety of perennials, also are incorporated into the landscape for dashes of color and soften the brick exterior of the home.
The back gardens include a terrace made with salvaged flagstones from downtown Lynchburg sidewalks. Arched trellises and stone walls complement terraced spaces, and floral components of white spirea and kousa dogwoods under-planted by lilies of the valley, plus pale pink climbing roses, soften and complete the sophisticated space.
The first floor and gardens will be open for tour, Mary said, where visitors can take in the family’s handiwork.