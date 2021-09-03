 Skip to main content
COVID-19 case count in Lynchburg-area schools doubles in past week
COVID-19 case count in Lynchburg-area schools doubles in past week

Lynchburg-area school divisions reported 298 new positive cases of COVID-19 this week, soaring past last week's record-setting report of 137 new cases in a single week

Together, Lynchburg City Schools and the public school divisions in Bedford, Campbell, Amherst and Nelson counties have reported 541 cases of the coronavirus since the beginning of August. 

Lynchburg City Schools reported 22 new cases of the virus this week, and 347 of its students and staff entered quarantine this week due to potential exposure. The division has reported 58 total cases of the virus this school year. 

Bedford County Public Schools reported 69 new cases of COVID-19 this week, bringing its total number of cases since the school year began to 159. The division temporarily closed two schools this week due to COVID-19 concerns

Campbell County Public Schools reinstated its COVID-19 dashboard this week and — as of 5 p.m. Friday — reported 112 cases since Aug. 16. 

Amherst County Public Schools announced Thursday it would temporarily close all its schools in order to contain COVID-19. ACPS Superintendent Rob Arnold said the division has seen 198 positive cases of COVID-19 this school year, and that figure reflects 145 new cases that have not been reported yet on the division's online COVID-19 dashboard this week. Schools are expected to reopen Sept. 13.

Nelson County Public Schools has reported 15 cases of COVID-19 since the beginning of the school year — five of those were reported just this week. 

Lynchburg-area colleges, as of Friday, have reported 508 active cases of the virus, with 488 of them reported at Liberty University when it last updated its COVID-19 dashboard Wednesday.

As of Friday, Virginia has reported 778,167 cumulative cases of COVID-19 — an increase of 4,070 since Thursday, according to the Virginia Department of Health.

On Friday, VDH reported 34,026 COVID-19-related hospitalizations and 11,899 COVID-19-related deaths in the state since the pandemic began in March 2020.

