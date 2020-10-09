COVID-19 cases among staff put Rivermont School on break a week early

Students at a Lynchburg Rivermont School were let on fall break a week early because several staff members tested positive recently for COVID-19.

Darren Pfaff, principal of Rivermont Schools’ Lynchburg South campus, said several staff members were quarantined and tested in mid-September after reporting symptoms of the disease, and three of those staff members tested positive.

The school worked with the Central Virginia Health District and found no one else on the campus “met the criteria for exposure,” Pfaff said. The school was deep cleaned and disinfected, and families were notified of the situation.

School administration learned of two other staff members who tested positive on Oct. 1 and others who had symptoms and were waiting on test results, he said.

In light of that, Pfaff said the school decided to start its fall break a week early, on Oct. 2 instead of Oct. 9. The school will reopen on Oct. 14. He said the school learned earlier this week of more staff members testing positive. The school is being cleaned during the break, he said.

This comes soon after Centra Health announced it sold Rivermont Schools to Salisbury Management on Sept. 17. At the time, Centra spokesperson Diane Ludwig said virtual classes were an option for all students.

Pfaff said the positive cases have not impacted Rivermont Schools’ North Campus.

