COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations climb in Lynchburg region

Health experts warn the virus is more likely to spread during the winter months when people are more often indoors and for longer periods of time.

As the overall number of positive COVID-19 test results in the local health district grows, data from the VDH shows the percentage of positive results from testing is also increasing.

The seven-day average for percentage of positive test results in the district was at 8% as of Friday, up from 7.4% on Oct. 1 and 5.8% on Sept. 25. The average percentage of positive results for Virginia as a whole was 4.8% on Oct. 12.

Total testing encounters are also on the rise locally. The seven-day average for testing encounters in the district was 694 on Oct. 12, up from 527 on Oct. 1.

More than 4,200 people locally have contracted COVID-19 since the first person in the district tested positive in mid-March. An estimated 262,000 people live in the district, which stretches across more than 2,100 square miles.

Lindsey Lockewood, public information officer for the health district, said the number of people who have contracted the virus, just 1.6% of the region's population, suggests the region is nowhere near reaching herd immunity — the point at which a disease stops spreading because enough people have acquired immunity.