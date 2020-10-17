COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations climb in Lynchburg region

After nearly two months of declining new COVID-19 cases, the Lynchburg region is once again seeing a rise in new infections, hospitalizations and deaths.
Since the start of October, more than 900 positive cases have been reported in the Central Virginia Health District, eclipsing the surge in infections reported during late July and early August, according to data from the Virginia Department of Health.
The seven-day average of new daily cases in the district, which includes Lynchburg and the surrounding counties, has climbed to more than 62 as of Friday. That’s up from an average of 30 new daily cases reported on Oct. 1, and from the previous peak average of 51 cases reported on Aug. 9.
The recent rise in new cases has brought with it a spate of new hospitalizations and deaths. In the last week, 26 people have been hospitalized and eight have died.
The local increase in cases comes as Virginia and the United States as a whole have registered a spike in COVID-19 infections, alarming public health experts worried about the pandemic’s impact on the country during the fast-approaching cold-weather months.
“We have a baseline of infections now that vary between 40,000 and 50,000 a day. That’s a bad place to be when you’re going into the cooler weather of the fall and the colder weather of the winter,” Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, told CNBC Monday.
Health experts warn the virus is more likely to spread during the winter months when people are more often indoors and for longer periods of time.
As the overall number of positive COVID-19 test results in the local health district grows, data from the VDH shows the percentage of positive results from testing is also increasing.
The seven-day average for percentage of positive test results in the district was at 8% as of Friday, up from 7.4% on Oct. 1 and 5.8% on Sept. 25. The average percentage of positive results for Virginia as a whole was 4.8% on Oct. 12.
Total testing encounters are also on the rise locally. The seven-day average for testing encounters in the district was 694 on Oct. 12, up from 527 on Oct. 1.
More than 4,200 people locally have contracted COVID-19 since the first person in the district tested positive in mid-March. An estimated 262,000 people live in the district, which stretches across more than 2,100 square miles.
Lindsey Lockewood, public information officer for the health district, said the number of people who have contracted the virus, just 1.6% of the region's population, suggests the region is nowhere near reaching herd immunity — the point at which a disease stops spreading because enough people have acquired immunity.
"The focus should not be on herd immunity at this point. The focus right now should still be on preventing as many people as we possibly can from contracting the illness to begin with," she said.
Lockewood said the number of new cases is likely to fluctuate in the coming months but is expected to generally trend upward as the new year approaches.
"We're heading into colder months, people are inside more, schools are opening. That suggests we're going to see the case numbers increase," she said. "What I would encourage people to do is to continue to wash their hands frequently, limit their social interactions and frequently clean surfaces. It is those protective measures — not case counting — that will keep people from getting ill."
The recent increase in infections has started to impact local hospitals. According to the Virginia Department of Health, 37 people have been hospitalized in the district since Oct. 1 — the largest two-week increase in hospitalizations since the first half of August.
Eight of the 37 recently hospitalized residents are from Lynchburg, seven are from Amherst County, four are from Appomattox County, seven are from Bedford County and 11 are from Campbell County.
Dr. Chris Lewis, Centra Health’s VP of Medical Affairs, said the number of COVID-19 patients at Lynchburg General Hospital has steadily ticked up over the last two weeks.
As of Thursday, there were 30 positive patients on the floor at LGH and seven in the hospital’s ICU. On Oct. 5, there were 20 patients at the hospital.
“We are closely monitoring this trend and opening up additional COVID patient space going forward as needed,” Lewis said.
A total of 162 people have been hospitalized in the district in the last seven months, according to VDH data. A little more than 80% of those hospitalized were at least 50-years-old. Thirty-one people between the age of 20 and 49 have been hospitalized. No one under the age of 10 has been hospitalized.
As hospitalizations have increased, so have deaths. According to state data, nearly a third of the region's 54 deaths have come since the start of the month. More than two-thirds of the deaths have occurred in the last four weeks.
On Friday, the state reported another four deaths in the district — the largest single-day increase since the start of the pandemic.
