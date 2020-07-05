You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
COVID-19 cases in greater Lynchburg area see small increase over weekend
0 comments

COVID-19 cases in greater Lynchburg area see small increase over weekend

Only $3 for 13 weeks
2019 Novel Coronavirus molecule

This illustration provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in January 2020 shows the 2019 Novel Coronavirus (2019-nCoV). 

 Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

On Sunday, the Virginia Department of Health website reported 65,748 cases of COVID-19 across the state. Hospitalizations now stand at 6,418 and deaths at 1,853. The number of COVID-19 cases in the Central Virginia Health District rose from 436 on Friday to 450 on Sunday.

In Amherst County, numbers remain unchanged over the weekend with 37 cases of COVID-19, three hospitalizations and no deaths.

In Appomattox County, numbers remain unchanged over the weekend with 43 cases of COVID-19, two hospitalizations and no deaths.

In Bedford County, there are 137 COVID-19 cases, up six since Friday, two hospitalizations and three deaths.

In Campbell County, there are 51 cases of COVID-19, up three from Friday, three hospitalizations and one death.

In the city of Lynchburg, there are 162 cases of COVID- 19, up three from Friday, six hospitalizations and one death.

In Nelson County, in the Thomas Jefferson Health District, there are 20 cases of COVID-19, up two from Friday, no hospitalizations and no deaths.

Amy Trent is the Editor. Reach her at (434) 385-5543

Amy Trent is the Editor. Reach her at (434) 385-5543

0 comments

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

In late reversal, Northam moves to keep limits on bars
Local News

In late reversal, Northam moves to keep limits on bars

The governor said Tuesday the state's restaurants will not be allowed to fully reopen their bars as previously planned. He announced the decision Tuesday afternoon, a day before the state was set to allow people to congregate at bars as long as they practiced social distancing. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News