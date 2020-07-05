COVID-19 cases in greater Lynchburg area see small increase over weekend

On Sunday, the Virginia Department of Health website reported 65,748 cases of COVID-19 across the state. Hospitalizations now stand at 6,418 and deaths at 1,853. The number of COVID-19 cases in the Central Virginia Health District rose from 436 on Friday to 450 on Sunday.

In Amherst County, numbers remain unchanged over the weekend with 37 cases of COVID-19, three hospitalizations and no deaths.

In Appomattox County, numbers remain unchanged over the weekend with 43 cases of COVID-19, two hospitalizations and no deaths.

In Bedford County, there are 137 COVID-19 cases, up six since Friday, two hospitalizations and three deaths.

In Campbell County, there are 51 cases of COVID-19, up three from Friday, three hospitalizations and one death.

In the city of Lynchburg, there are 162 cases of COVID- 19, up three from Friday, six hospitalizations and one death.

In Nelson County, in the Thomas Jefferson Health District, there are 20 cases of COVID-19, up two from Friday, no hospitalizations and no deaths.

Amy Trent is the Editor. Reach her at (434) 385-5543

