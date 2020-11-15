COVID-19 deaths may double over the winter, UNC coronavirus expert warns

"This is really good data," he said of Pfizer's report. The crabby scientist in him still has worries about it, he said, namely that most of the infections studied by Pfizer were mild and that the pool of elderly and minority people in the trial was small.

But this is "absolutely good news," Baric said. "There's more important data that will come in the [coming] months, and if it is as encouraging [as Pfizer's], we are probably looking at the pandemic waning in the U.S. in June, July and the end of summer."

But that will depend on how many people choose to get the vaccine. An October poll by STAT News found that only 58% of the U.S. public said they would get vaccinated as soon as a vaccine was available.

If that is the case, Baric said, half the population will get closer to returning to normal life, and half will continue to get sick and be at risk of hospitalization or death. To reach herd immunity, he said, 70% of the population must be vaccinated or survive infection. Right now, only 5% to 10% of the U.S. population has been exposed to COVID-19, he said.

Making matters worse, he said, is the tumultuous leadership transition since the presidential election.