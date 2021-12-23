COVID-19 hospitalization rates remain steady in Lynchburg, Southside

Hospitalization rates for COVID-19 cases have remained steady in the past week at Centra’s Lynchburg General and Southside Community hospitals.

As of Thursday afternoon, 67 patients with COVID-19 occupied beds at the two hospitals, down one patient from one week ago but well below the September high of 109 patients. Of those 67 patients, 51 were not vaccinated.

The number of patients in Centra’s intensive care unit as of Thursday afternoon stood at 14, 11 of whom have been placed on ventilators.

In Lynchburg, the Virginia Department of Health reported 22 new COVID-19 cases Thursday, down from a peak of almost 300 cases reported per day in mid-September. The seven-day average of new cases per day currently is 25 for Lynchburg. In the surrounding counties, another 77 cases were reported Thursday.

In Lynchburg, 44.4% of the population is fully vaccinated and 16.7% have received a booster shot, according to the health department. Across the Central Virginia Health District, which includes the city plus the counties of Amherst, Appomattox, Bedford and Campbell, vaccination rates range from 47.4% to 50.8%.

Centra’s catchment area for Lynchburg General Hospital and Southside Community Hospital covers Lynchburg and the surrounding counties, the Farmville area and several smaller satellite locations.

