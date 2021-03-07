COVID-19 in Central Virginia: 20,000 cases and counting

594 hospitalizations due to COVID-19 have occurred in Central Virginia over the course of the pandemic, according to numbers from VDH. Centra Health was not able to provide the total number of COVID-19 patients it has treated at Lynchburg General Hospital over the past year. The hospital was Centra Health’s hub for treating patients who needed the highest levels of care, including those from around Farmville. Centra officials juggled the fluctuating need for beds by converting units and entire floors to fight the disease. At its peak, the hospital was treating 133 COVID-19 patients Jan. 13, which required about 38% of its total beds.

326 COVID-19 patients have died in Central Virginia, according to numbers from VDH. Alongside a surge of positive cases around the winter holidays came a surge of deaths from the virus across the nation — more than 100,000 Americans died of the disease in the span of a month around the end of the year. Central Virginia observed the same trend, with an average of three COVID-19 patients dying at LGH per day around mid-January.