COVID-19 in Central Virginia: 20,000 cases and counting

The world looks different a year into the coronavirus pandemic.
The direct impact of COVID-19 has been immense — upwards of 28 million Americans have contracted the disease and more than 500,000 Americans have died from it, making the disease a leading cause of death, right behind cancers and heart disease. One year ago today, Virginia saw its first COVID-19 fatality. As of Saturday, 9,519 Virginians have died from the disease.
People’s habits, vocabularies and entire lives have shifted around the virus. Experts have advised widespread use of masks and maintenance of other fastidious hygiene habits into the future, since dangerous variants of the disease have emerged as threats even as immunizations protect more and more people.
By the numbers, here’s some of what Central Virginia has experienced over the past year during the pandemic.
20,970 total cases of COVID-19 have been recorded by the Virginia Department of Health across the Central Virginia Health District, which includes Lynchburg and surrounding counties. Counting each case as one resident, that would mean about 8% of the area’s population has contracted the disease at some point during the past year, or about one in 13 people. The district saw surges that largely paralleled state trends, including a spike over the summer and a huge influx around the winter holiday season. In early January, the district was among three in Virginia with the highest percentage of COVID-19 tests coming back positive. Central Virginia hit an all-time average high of 25.5% of tests returning positive on Jan. 1, far surpassing the statewide average record of 17.4% of tests coming back positive.
594 hospitalizations due to COVID-19 have occurred in Central Virginia over the course of the pandemic, according to numbers from VDH. Centra Health was not able to provide the total number of COVID-19 patients it has treated at Lynchburg General Hospital over the past year. The hospital was Centra Health’s hub for treating patients who needed the highest levels of care, including those from around Farmville. Centra officials juggled the fluctuating need for beds by converting units and entire floors to fight the disease. At its peak, the hospital was treating 133 COVID-19 patients Jan. 13, which required about 38% of its total beds.
326 COVID-19 patients have died in Central Virginia, according to numbers from VDH. Alongside a surge of positive cases around the winter holidays came a surge of deaths from the virus across the nation — more than 100,000 Americans died of the disease in the span of a month around the end of the year. Central Virginia observed the same trend, with an average of three COVID-19 patients dying at LGH per day around mid-January.
31,460 initial unemployment claims have been filed in Central Virginia over the last year. Local officials with the Virginia Employment Commission were not able to provide the total number of individuals in Central Virginia who’ve filed for unemployment over the past year; one person may have filed more than one initial claim. Unemployment claims surged during the pandemic and continued claims, for those who lost work and continued to be out of work as weeks passed, have gradually fallen since the summer and have remained about the same since November, at around 1,800. The number of initial claims, for those who found themselves out of work, peaked the week of April 4 and slowly declined through the summer, but started to increase again in December. Virginia’s assistance has suffered from backlogged payments and outdated systems, and qualifications for assistance have shifted several times over the past year.
58,637 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered locally since rollout started locally in December. Supply from the state has been limited, but other source streams have helped boost vaccination rates and VDH data indicates 40,045 people have received at least one dose — about 15.2% of CVHD’s population, compared with 16.9% of Virginians who’ve received at least one dose. Out of that number, 18,592 people in Central Virginia have been fully immunized.