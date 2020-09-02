 Skip to main content
COVID-19 outbreak reported in Amherst jail
featured

COVID-19 outbreak reported in Amherst jail

Among the most recently reported COVID-19 outbreaks in the greater Lynchburg area is one at the Amherst County Adult Detention Center that's infected 25 individuals.

Several officers at the jail, located across the James River from Lynchburg in Madison Heights, tested positive in the last two weeks, according to Blue Ridge Regional Jail Authority Administrator Tim Trent.

Because of that, the authority worked with the Virginia Department of Health to test all inmates and staff at the jail on Saturday, Trent said. A total of 20 jail officers and five inmates tested positive for COVID-19.

Trent said the officers are quarantining at home on paid sick leave, while the inmates have been quarantined within the jail and are being monitored by medical staff.

One of the officers has been taken to the hospital, Trent said. He added the authority has “made some staffing moves” to cover the officers who are at home but didn’t provide further details for security reasons.

One elderly inmate at the Bedford County Adult Detention Center, also part of the jail authority, tested positive for COVID-19 in June after he was taken to a hospital, where he died on June 21.

Up until the Amherst jail outbreak, Trent said that inmate was the only one among the authority's five jails to have tested positive for the disease. One officer at the Bedford jail tested positive in early July.

A second COVID-19 outbreak within a correctional center in the Central Virginia Health District was added to the Virginia Department of Health's website on Wednesday, which does not identify specific outbreak locations. Trent said there isn't a second outbreak in the authority's jails, and none of the Virginia Department of Corrections facilities in the region have any confirmed cases.

