COVID-19 transmission, hospital load on the rise in Lynchburg area

As COVID-19 transmission begins to pick up, Lynchburg General Hospital is again starting to see the number of infected patients in the double digits, while more than half of adults in the greater Lynchburg area still are unvaccinated.

With the more contagious delta variant rapidly spreading the coronavirus and causing more severe disease, particularly in undervaccinated areas, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has reupped masking requirements and refreshed calls for vaccinations in recent weeks.

As a whole, Virginia has been experiencing moderate transmission of the disease — especially compared to other states — and Gov. Ralph Northam recommended, but did not require, residents to wear masks while indoors in high-risk areas Thursday.

The Central Virginia Health District, made up of Lynchburg and the surrounding counties, is one of several areas in the state that’s experienced consistently high levels of community transmission of the disease for more than a week, according to data from the CDC, making it one of those high-risk areas.

As of Friday, Lynchburg General Hospital was treating 16 COVID-19 patients, five of them in the ICU and four of those five on a ventilator.