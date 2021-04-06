COVID-19 vaccination registration opens to everyone 16 and older in Lynchburg area

COVID-19 immunization registration is now open to anyone 16 or older who lives or works in the Lynchburg region, health officials announced Tuesday.

The Central Virginia Health District, made up of Lynchburg and the surrounding counties, officially moved last week into the third of four phases in the COVID-19 vaccination rollout. Dr. Kerry Gateley, the district’s health director, said in a Tuesday news release the district has enough vaccine supply to move into the final phase.

Gov. Ralph Northam announced last week the entire state would move into the final phase by April 18.

The number of doses administered in CVHD jumped by nearly 20% from last week, from a little over 105,000 as of last Monday to more than 120,000 as of this Monday, according to figures from the Virginia Department of Health.

Within the district, those figures indicate about 29.7% of people have received at least one dose and about 17% were fully vaccinated— figures that are both below statewide averages of 33.2% and 18.4%, respectively.

Anyone wanting to set up a vaccination appointment can call the district’s phone bank between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday at (434) 455-5889 or by visiting www.vaccinatecentralva.org.

