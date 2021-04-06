 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
COVID-19 vaccination registration opens to everyone 16 and older in Lynchburg area
breaking top story

COVID-19 vaccination registration opens to everyone 16 and older in Lynchburg area

COVID-19 Vaccinations

Registered nurse Colleen Flynn prepares volunteer Linda Edwards, a licensed clinical social worker, for her COVID-19 vaccination at the Free Clinic of Central Virginia on Main Street in Lynchburg on Jan. 11.

 Kendall Warner, The News & Advance

Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the Biden administration is "exploring options" to share more coronavirus vaccine with other countries in the months ahead, and he announced the hiring of a coordinator for global COVID response and health security.

COVID-19 immunization registration is now open to anyone 16 or older who lives or works in the Lynchburg region, health officials announced Tuesday.

The Central Virginia Health District, made up of Lynchburg and the surrounding counties, officially moved last week into the third of four phases in the COVID-19 vaccination rollout. Dr. Kerry Gateley, the district’s health director, said in a Tuesday news release the district has enough vaccine supply to move into the final phase.

Gov. Ralph Northam announced last week the entire state would move into the final phase by April 18.

The number of doses administered in CVHD jumped by nearly 20% from last week, from a little over 105,000 as of last Monday to more than 120,000 as of this Monday, according to figures from the Virginia Department of Health.

Within the district, those figures indicate about 29.7% of people have received at least one dose and about 17% were fully vaccinated— figures that are both below statewide averages of 33.2% and 18.4%, respectively.

Anyone wanting to set up a vaccination appointment can call the district’s phone bank between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday at (434) 455-5889 or by visiting www.vaccinatecentralva.org.

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Woman receives windpipe transplant from donor

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert