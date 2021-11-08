COVID-19 vaccinations available at two upcoming Lynchburg-area mobile clinics

Mobile vaccination clinics will begin Friday for those seeking their first, second or booster dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.
The Virginia Department of Health-Central Virginia Health District is offering the Pfizer, Moderna or J&J vaccines. Appointments are encouraged and can be made at CVHD.org, though walk-ins are welcome. If you already have received at least one dose, health district officials ask that you bring your vaccination card.
The mobile clinics will be held:
• Friday, Nov. 12, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Delta Response Team, 2007 Memorial Ave, Lynchburg. This event is hosted by Lynchburg Lifesaving Crew and Delta Response Team and offers the Pfizer, Moderna and J&J vaccine.
• Sat., Nov. 13, from 1 to 4 p.m. at Lowe's Home Improvement, 1820 East Lynchburg Salem Turnpike, Bedford. This event is hosted by Lowe's Home Improvement in coordination with Bedford Fire and Rescue and offers all three vaccines.
Vaccinations for children under the age of 12 will not be offered at the mobile sites. Parents can check with their pediatrician's office or search for participating pharmacies at vaccinate.virginia.gov or calling 877-VAX-IN-VA (877-829-4682).
The COVID-19 vaccine also is provided by appointment only at the Lynchburg Health Department. Appointments can be made by calling (434) 477-5974.