COVID-19 vaccine arrives in Lynchburg as deaths, hospitalizations climb

Centra Health has received its first batch of more than 2,000 coronavirus vaccinations, but with local hospitalization and infection numbers higher than they’ve ever been, officials said Tuesday that trends indicate it’ll still be a long and dangerous winter.
The provider will start administering 2,925 initial doses of the Pfizer vaccine tomorrow to caregivers prioritized by their level of exposure and risk if they’re infected, Centra brass said in a Tuesday news conference. The vaccine won’t be mandatory but is highly recommended, even to people who’ve already had COVID-19.
The second dose of the Pfizer vaccine is given after about 21 days for full efficacy, and Chris Thomson, Centra’s vice president of medical affairs, said the provider should receive a matching shipment in the future to finish this round of immunization.
While the vaccine is about 95% effective and bears low risk of side effects — good news for stretched and stressed care providers — a recent surge in the virus’ spread locally has translated to an influx of patient hospitalizations and deaths.
As of Tuesday, Thomson said, Lynchburg General Hospital is caring for a record 71 COVID-19 patients: 58 of them on a less-intense floor unit and 13 receiving ICU-level care.
That’s up from 56 patients at the beginning of the month and a significant spike since as recently as late last week, he said.
Deaths among COVID-19 patients have increased sharply this month, too: 114 patients at Lynchburg General had died by the beginning of the month and 18 more have died since then. Those deaths could include patients who've been transferred from Southside Community Hospital in Farmville and have historically not quite added up with death counts from the Virginia Department of Health.
“In response, we do need to leverage our entire health care system and use any bed capacity and staffing that we have at our other facilities — at Bedford [Memorial Hospital], at Southside [Community Hospital] and at [Virginia] Baptist [Hospital]— to work as one large organization to make sure we can care for all the patients across these communities,” he said.
Lynchburg General has again flipped its pediatric unit to a COVID-19 unit to accommodate what Lewis and others believe to be a still-climbing patient load. A modular unit outside the ER, where patients can be triaged for potential COVID-19 treatment, should be completed by Dec. 21.
In response to a reporter's question about those who don’t take the coronavirus seriously — or consider it a “phony pandemic,” in the words of local U.S. Rep.-elect Bob Good over the weekend — Centra CEO Dr. Andy Mueller said it’s “awfully discouraging” for caregivers who are risking their lives and health to hear such sentiments.
Research and data have indicated that the vaccines should be effective in preventing infections and spread, Lewis said, but people will need to keep up measures like masking and social distancing over the next few months as more and more people get immunized.
“This is a new challenge for all of us, and we’ll learn all the way through it and try and get everybody vaccinated as safe as possible and as quickly as possible,” he said.
