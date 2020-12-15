COVID-19 vaccine arrives in Lynchburg as deaths, hospitalizations climb

Deaths among COVID-19 patients have increased sharply this month, too: 114 patients at Lynchburg General had died by the beginning of the month and 18 more have died since then. Those deaths could include patients who've been transferred from Southside Community Hospital in Farmville and have historically not quite added up with death counts from the Virginia Department of Health.

“In response, we do need to leverage our entire health care system and use any bed capacity and staffing that we have at our other facilities — at Bedford [Memorial Hospital], at Southside [Community Hospital] and at [Virginia] Baptist [Hospital]— to work as one large organization to make sure we can care for all the patients across these communities,” he said.

Lynchburg General has again flipped its pediatric unit to a COVID-19 unit to accommodate what Lewis and others believe to be a still-climbing patient load. A modular unit outside the ER, where patients can be triaged for potential COVID-19 treatment, should be completed by Dec. 21.