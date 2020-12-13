COVID-19 vaccine shipments begin in historic US effort

"It's very exciting. I will be thrilled, that moment when we administer our first dose," Snyder said Saturday. "That will clearly be a watershed moment for us."

Snyder said the UPMC system estimates that half its employees are willing to get the vaccine as soon as it's offered to them.

The vaccine is heading to hospitals and other sites that can store it at extremely low temperatures — about 94 degrees below zero. Pfizer is using containers with dry ice and GPS-enabled sensors to ensure each shipment stays colder than the weather in Antarctica.

Doses should be delivered to all vaccination sites identified by states, such as local pharmacies, within three weeks, federal officials said.

The 40-hospital Oschner Health System in Louisiana and Mississippi expects to receive more than 9,000 doses in the coming days, said Dr. Sandra Kemmerly, medical director of hospital quality.

Employees approved for the first round are getting texts and emails directing them to schedule their initial injection, she said.

"I would say there's enthusiasm," Kemmerly said Saturday. "There's that thought that maybe they don't have to be so afraid to come to work if they can be vaccinated and be immune."