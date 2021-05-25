COVID-19 vaccines: coming to a Lynchburg-area neighborhood near you

Mobile COVID-19 vaccination clinics will be delivering doses to residents in and around Lynchburg at least through the end of June, health officials announced Tuesday.

The Central Virginia Health District, which covers Lynchburg and the surrounding counties, is targeting more rural and underserved areas with the clinics, according to Tuesday’s announcement. The clinics will be offering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine to people 18 years old and older since the single-dose vaccine doesn't require follow-up appointments or clinics.

Earlier this month, health officials said they’re shifting immunization focus to meet residents where they are. Lack of appointments at the regional vaccination center at Candlers Station has led them to close the site at the beginning of June.

As of Tuesday, CVHD had 38.8% of residents vaccinated with at least one dose and 31.7% of people fully vaccinated, compared to 53.4% and 42.7% statewide.

The mobile clinic schedule and locations are as follows:

Thursday, May 27 - 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Bedford Farmers Market, 220 West Washington St., Bedford, VA 24523