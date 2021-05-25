 Skip to main content
COVID-19 vaccines: coming to a Lynchburg-area neighborhood near you
On Wednesday, 100 shots were given to people who lived near High Street Baptist Church and were invited by neighborhood leaders to take part in the vaccination clinic.

Mobile COVID-19 vaccination clinics will be delivering doses to residents in and around Lynchburg at least through the end of June, health officials announced Tuesday.

The Central Virginia Health District, which covers Lynchburg and the surrounding counties, is targeting more rural and underserved areas with the clinics, according to Tuesday’s announcement. The clinics will be offering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine to people 18 years old and older since the single-dose vaccine doesn't require follow-up appointments or clinics.

Earlier this month, health officials said they’re shifting immunization focus to meet residents where they are. Lack of appointments at the regional vaccination center at Candlers Station has led them to close the site at the beginning of June.

As of Tuesday, CVHD had 38.8% of residents vaccinated with at least one dose and 31.7% of people fully vaccinated, compared to 53.4% and 42.7% statewide.

The mobile clinic schedule and locations are as follows:

Thursday, May 27 - 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Bedford Farmers Market, 220 West Washington St., Bedford, VA 24523

Friday, May 28 - 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Lake Christian Ministries, 13157 South Old Moneta Road, Moneta, VA 24121

Wednesday, June 2 - 8 a.m. to noon

New Prospect Baptist Church, 2209 Buffalo Springs Turnpike, Monroe, VA 24574

Saturday, June 5 - 8 a.m. to noon

New Prospect Baptist Church, 2209 Buffalo Springs Turnpike, Monroe, VA 24574

Saturday, June 5 - 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Forest Farmers Market, 15583 Forest Road, Forest, VA 24551

Tuesday, June 15 - 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Lynchburg Public Library, 2315 Memorial Ave., Lynchburg, VA 24501

Wednesday, June 16 – 9 a.m. to noon

Moose Lodge, 2307 Lakeside Drive, Lynchburg, VA 24501

Wednesday, June 16 – 2 to 5 p.m.

Jefferson Park, 405 North York St., Lynchburg, VA 24501

Thursday, June 17 – noon to 3 p.m.

Diamond Hill Recreation Center, 1005 17th St., Lynchburg, VA 24504

Thursday, June 17 – 5 to 8 p.m.

College Hill Rec Center, 811 Jackson St., Lynchburg, VA 24504

Friday, June 18 – 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Lynchburg Public Library, 2315 Memorial Ave., Lynchburg, VA 24501

Saturday, June 19 – 9 a.m. to noon

Diamond Hill Baptist Church, 1415 Grace St., Lynchburg, VA 24504

Saturday, June 19 – 2 to 5 p.m.

White Rock Baptist Church, 401 Florida Ave., Lynchburg, VA 24504

Sunday, June 29 – 9 a.m. to noon

Birchwood Apartments, 101 Hillside Court, Lynchburg, VA 24501

Sunday, June 29 – 2 to 5 p.m.

Lynchburg High Apartments, 1301 Park Ave., Lynchburg, VA 24501

Monday, June 21 – 9 a.m. to noon

West Lynchburg Baptist Church, 3031 Memorial Ave. Lynchburg, VA 24501

Monday, June 21 – 2 to 5 p.m.

Burton Creek Apartments, 679 Leesville Road, Lynchburg, VA 24502

Tuesday, June 22 – 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

James Crossing Apartments, 808 Greenfield Drive, Lynchburg, VA 24501

Tuesday, June 22 – 3 to 6 p.m.

Fairview Christian Church, 2701 Campbell Ave., Lynchburg, VA 24501

Wednesday, June 23 – 9 a.m. to noon

Parking lot at 5th and Madison across from Jericho Baptist Missionary Chapel, 606 5th St., Lynchburg, VA 24504

Wednesday, June 23 – 2 to 5 p.m.

Fairview Recreation Center, 3621 Campbell Ave., Lynchburg, VA 24501

Thursday, June 24 – 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Mill Woods Apartments, 6224 Old Mill Road, Lynchburg, VA 24502

Friday, June 25 – 9 a.m. to noon

Templeton Senior Center, 225 Wiggington Road, Lynchburg, VA 24502

Friday, June 25 – 2 to 5 p.m.

Daniels Hill Recreation Center, 317 Norwood St., Lynchburg, VA 24504

Saturday, June 26 – 9 a.m. to noon

Rivermont Baptist Church, 400 Fauquier St., Lynchburg, VA 24503

Saturday, June 26 –2 to 5 p.m.

Moose Lodge, 2307 Lakeside Drive, Lynchburg, VA 24501

Sunday, June 27 – 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Miller Park (Pool Side), 2100 Park Ave., Lynchburg, VA 24501

Monday, June 28 – 9 a.m. to noon

McCausland Ridge Apartments, 2075 Langhorne Road, Lynchburg, VA 24501

Monday, June 28 – 9 a.m. to noon

Langview Apartments, 2229 Yorktown Ave., Lynchburg, VA 24501

Tuesday, June 29 – 2 to 5 p.m.

Brookside Apartments, 89 Belle Terre Drive, Lynchburg, VA 24501

