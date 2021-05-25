COVID-19 vaccines: coming to a Lynchburg-area neighborhood near you

Mobile COVID-19 vaccination clinics will be delivering doses to residents in and around Lynchburg at least through the end of June, health officials announced Tuesday.
The Central Virginia Health District, which covers Lynchburg and the surrounding counties, is targeting more rural and underserved areas with the clinics, according to Tuesday’s announcement. The clinics will be offering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine to people 18 years old and older since the single-dose vaccine doesn't require follow-up appointments or clinics.
Earlier this month, health officials said they’re shifting immunization focus to meet residents where they are. Lack of appointments at the regional vaccination center at Candlers Station has led them to close the site at the beginning of June.
As of Tuesday, CVHD had 38.8% of residents vaccinated with at least one dose and 31.7% of people fully vaccinated, compared to 53.4% and 42.7% statewide.
The mobile clinic schedule and locations are as follows:
Thursday, May 27 - 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Bedford Farmers Market, 220 West Washington St., Bedford, VA 24523
Friday, May 28 - 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Lake Christian Ministries, 13157 South Old Moneta Road, Moneta, VA 24121
Wednesday, June 2 - 8 a.m. to noon
New Prospect Baptist Church, 2209 Buffalo Springs Turnpike, Monroe, VA 24574
Saturday, June 5 - 8 a.m. to noon
New Prospect Baptist Church, 2209 Buffalo Springs Turnpike, Monroe, VA 24574
Saturday, June 5 - 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Forest Farmers Market, 15583 Forest Road, Forest, VA 24551
Tuesday, June 15 - 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Lynchburg Public Library, 2315 Memorial Ave., Lynchburg, VA 24501
Wednesday, June 16 – 9 a.m. to noon
Moose Lodge, 2307 Lakeside Drive, Lynchburg, VA 24501
Wednesday, June 16 – 2 to 5 p.m.
Jefferson Park, 405 North York St., Lynchburg, VA 24501
Thursday, June 17 – noon to 3 p.m.
Diamond Hill Recreation Center, 1005 17th St., Lynchburg, VA 24504
Thursday, June 17 – 5 to 8 p.m.
College Hill Rec Center, 811 Jackson St., Lynchburg, VA 24504
Friday, June 18 – 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Lynchburg Public Library, 2315 Memorial Ave., Lynchburg, VA 24501
Saturday, June 19 – 9 a.m. to noon
Diamond Hill Baptist Church, 1415 Grace St., Lynchburg, VA 24504
Saturday, June 19 – 2 to 5 p.m.
White Rock Baptist Church, 401 Florida Ave., Lynchburg, VA 24504
Sunday, June 29 – 9 a.m. to noon
Birchwood Apartments, 101 Hillside Court, Lynchburg, VA 24501
Sunday, June 29 – 2 to 5 p.m.
Lynchburg High Apartments, 1301 Park Ave., Lynchburg, VA 24501
Monday, June 21 – 9 a.m. to noon
West Lynchburg Baptist Church, 3031 Memorial Ave. Lynchburg, VA 24501
Monday, June 21 – 2 to 5 p.m.
Burton Creek Apartments, 679 Leesville Road, Lynchburg, VA 24502
Tuesday, June 22 – 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
James Crossing Apartments, 808 Greenfield Drive, Lynchburg, VA 24501
Tuesday, June 22 – 3 to 6 p.m.
Fairview Christian Church, 2701 Campbell Ave., Lynchburg, VA 24501
Wednesday, June 23 – 9 a.m. to noon
Parking lot at 5th and Madison across from Jericho Baptist Missionary Chapel, 606 5th St., Lynchburg, VA 24504
Wednesday, June 23 – 2 to 5 p.m.
Fairview Recreation Center, 3621 Campbell Ave., Lynchburg, VA 24501
Thursday, June 24 – 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Mill Woods Apartments, 6224 Old Mill Road, Lynchburg, VA 24502
Friday, June 25 – 9 a.m. to noon
Templeton Senior Center, 225 Wiggington Road, Lynchburg, VA 24502
Friday, June 25 – 2 to 5 p.m.
Daniels Hill Recreation Center, 317 Norwood St., Lynchburg, VA 24504
Saturday, June 26 – 9 a.m. to noon
Rivermont Baptist Church, 400 Fauquier St., Lynchburg, VA 24503
Saturday, June 26 –2 to 5 p.m.
Moose Lodge, 2307 Lakeside Drive, Lynchburg, VA 24501
Sunday, June 27 – 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Miller Park (Pool Side), 2100 Park Ave., Lynchburg, VA 24501
Monday, June 28 – 9 a.m. to noon
McCausland Ridge Apartments, 2075 Langhorne Road, Lynchburg, VA 24501
Monday, June 28 – 9 a.m. to noon
Langview Apartments, 2229 Yorktown Ave., Lynchburg, VA 24501
Tuesday, June 29 – 2 to 5 p.m.
Brookside Apartments, 89 Belle Terre Drive, Lynchburg, VA 24501