COVID-19 variant, first discovered in UK, emerges in Southwest Virginia

The first cases of a COVID-19 variant that was discovered in the United Kingdom have been identified in Southwest Virginia, the Virginia Department of Health said.

The SARS-CoV-2 variant B.1.1.7 was identified in samples from three adult residents who had no history of travel during their exposure periods, VDH said in a news release Saturday. Virginia now has seen 20 cases of this variant.

The B.1.1.7 variant first emerged in the UK in late 2020, is associated with increased person-to-person transmission and, based on preliminary reports, might cause more severe illness than other variants, VDH said.

The Southwest Region of Virginia covers the Lynchburg area and the rest of Virginia to the west of the Lynchburg area. In VDH's news release, the department was not more specific about where the three adults lived.

