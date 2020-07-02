Covid cases jump in Central Virginia

Positive coronavirus test results among people in Lynchburg and surrounding counties jumped significantly in June.
That's according to data from the Virginia Department of Health, which also shows that the number of tests conducted rose in June, too.
The department has used the percent of tests that were positive as a measure for the pandemic outbreak across the state, and that metric has risen for Central Virginia -- from a low of 1.7% of tests coming back positive on May 22 to 4.6% of tests coming back positive by June 28.
Statewide, the percentage increase is more modest: from about 5.6% positive on May 22 to 6% positive by June 28.
The Central Virginia Health District, headquartered in Lynchburg, saw a trend of daily new cases in the teens around the middle of June, as opposed to daily new cases in the single digits prior, according to Population Health Community Coordinator Kim Foster.
She said the district office began to notice an uptick in positive results among people who had traveled to popular vacation spots around the end of last week. Thus far, she said there's around 20 to 25 new cases in the area associated with travel.
The Virginia Department of Health reported Thursday that the statewide total for COVID-19 cases is 63,735 — an increase of 532 from the 63,203 reported Wednesday.
The 63,735 cases consist of 61,039 confirmed cases and 2,696 probable cases. There are 1,816 COVID-19 deaths in Virginia — 1,712 confirmed and 104 probable. That’s an increase of 30 from the 1,786 reported Wednesday.
As the overall number of positive COVID-19 test results in Virginia grows, data from the VDH coronavirus dashboard shows the percentage of positive results statewide from testing is down. The seven-day average for percentage of positive test results was at 6.2% as of June 28, which is the most recent figure provided by the VDH. That’s down from a peak of 22.2% on April 19.
Anyone who must travel is advised to follow recommendations to maintain social distancing, wash their hands often and wear a mask, Foster said.
Richmond Times Dispatch contributed
Rachel Mahoney covers courts for The News & Advance. Reach her at (434) 385-5554.