Covid cases jump in Central Virginia

Positive coronavirus test results among people in Lynchburg and surrounding counties jumped significantly in June.

That's according to data from the Virginia Department of Health, which also shows that the number of tests conducted rose in June, too.

The department has used the percent of tests that were positive as a measure for the pandemic outbreak across the state, and that metric has risen for Central Virginia -- from a low of 1.7% of tests coming back positive on May 22 to 4.6% of tests coming back positive by June 28.

Statewide, the percentage increase is more modest: from about 5.6% positive on May 22 to 6% positive by June 28.

The Central Virginia Health District, headquartered in Lynchburg, saw a trend of daily new cases in the teens around the middle of June, as opposed to daily new cases in the single digits prior, according to Population Health Community Coordinator Kim Foster.

She said the district office began to notice an uptick in positive results among people who had traveled to popular vacation spots around the end of last week. Thus far, she said there's around 20 to 25 new cases in the area associated with travel.