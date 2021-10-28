COVID hospitalization rates continue to decline in the Lynchburg area

Hospitalization rates for COVID-19 cases have declined steadily during the past several weeks at Centra’s Lynchburg General Hospital and Southside Community Hospital.
As of Thursday morning, 53 patients with COVID-19 occupied beds at Lynchburg General Hospital and Southside Community Hospital. One week ago, the total stood at 64, down from a high in September of 109 patients.
Of the 10 COVID-19 patients in Centra’s intensive care unit as of Thursday morning, nine have been placed on ventilators.
In Lynchburg, the Virginia Department of Health reported six new COVID-19 cases Thursday, down from a peak of almost 300 cases reported per day in mid-September. The seven-day average of new cases per day currently is 12 for Lynchburg.
In Lynchburg, 42.1% of the population is fully vaccinated, according to the health department. Across the Central Virginia Health District, which includes the counties of Amherst, Appomattox, Bedford and Campbell, vaccination rates range from 44.6% to 47.6%.
Centra’s catchment area for Lynchburg General Hospital and Southside Community Hospital covers Lynchburg and the surrounding counties, the Farmville area and several smaller satellite locations.