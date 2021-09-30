 Skip to main content
COVID hospitalization rates decline in Lynchburg, Southside
Hospitalization rates for COVID-19 cases continue to decline at Centra’s Lynchburg General Hospital and Southside Community Hospital. 

As of Thursday morning, 73 patients with COVID-19 occupied beds at Lynchburg General Hospital, and another 11 were at Southside Community Hospital, for a total of 84. One week ago, the case count totaled 109 patients at the two facilities.

Of the 15 COVID-19 patients in Centra’s intensive care unit as of Thursday morning, nine have been placed on ventilators.

In Lynchburg, the Virginia Department of Health reported 48 new COVID-19 cases Thursday, down from 70 cases reported one week earlier. The seven day average of new cases per day currently is 11 for Lynchburg.

In Lynchburg, 40% of the population is fully vaccinated, according to the health department. Across the Central Virginia Health District, which includes the counties of Amherst, Appomattox, Bedford and Campbell, vaccination rates range from 42.1% to 45.5%.

Centra’s catchment area for Lynchburg General Hospital and Southside Community Hospital covers Lynchburg and the surrounding counties, the Farmville area and several smaller satellite locations.

