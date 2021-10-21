COVID hospitalization rates remain steady at Centra hospitals

Hospitalization rates for COVID-19 cases have fluctuated slightly during the past week at Centra’s Lynchburg General Hospital and Southside Community Hospital.
As of Thursday morning, 56 patients with COVID-19 occupied beds at Lynchburg General Hospital and another 8 were at Southside Community Hospital, for a total of 64. One week ago, the case count totaled 70 patients at the two facilities; one month ago, that number stood at 109 patients.
Of the 13 COVID-19 patients in Centra’s intensive care unit as of Thursday morning, 9 have been placed on ventilators.
In Lynchburg, the Virginia Department of Health reported 16 new COVID-19 cases Thursday, down from almost 300 cases reported in mid-September. The seven-day average of new cases per day currently is 18 for Lynchburg.
In Lynchburg, 41.8% of the population is fully vaccinated, according to the health department. Across the Central Virginia Health District, which includes the counties of Amherst, Appomattox, Bedford and Campbell, vaccination rates range from 44.2% to 47.3%.
Centra’s catchment area for Lynchburg General Hospital and Southside Community Hospital covers Lynchburg and the surrounding counties, the Farmville area and several smaller satellite locations.