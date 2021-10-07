COVID hospitalizations continue to drop in Lynchburg area

Hospitalization rates for COVID-19 cases continue to decline at Centra’s Lynchburg General Hospital and Southside Community Hospital.
As of Thursday morning, 57 patients with COVID-19 occupied beds at Lynchburg General Hospital and another 10 were at Southside Community Hospital, for a total of 67. One week ago, the case count totaled 84 patients at the two facilities. Two weeks ago, that number stood at 109 patients.
Of the 15 COVID-19 patients in Centra’s intensive care unit as of Thursday morning, nine have been placed on ventilators.
In Lynchburg, the Virginia Department of Health reported 48 new COVID-19 cases Thursday, down from 70 cases reported two weeks earlier. The seven-day average of new cases per day currently is 41 for Lynchburg.
In Lynchburg, 40.5% of the population is fully vaccinated, according to the health department. Across the Central Virginia Health District, which includes the counties of Amherst, Appomattox, Bedford and Campbell, vaccination rates range from 42.6% to 46%.
Centra’s catchment area for Lynchburg General Hospital and Southside Community Hospital covers Lynchburg and the surrounding counties, the Farmville area and several smaller satellite locations.