Crash closes U.S. 29 in Amherst

Crash closes U.S. 29 in Amherst

Richmond Times-Dispatch

U.S. 29 northbound and southbound traffic near the town of Amherst is closed due to a vehicle crash, according to the Amherst County Sheriff’s Office’s Facebook page.

The alert posted just before 9:10 a.m. Wednesday advises motorists to use the Ambriar and Boxwood Farm Road/North Main Street exits as traffic is being rerouted through the town.

The sheriff’s office urges motorists to avoid the area if possible.

— Justin Faulconer

