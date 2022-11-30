Crashes over holiday weekend kill 14 in Virginia

Fourteen people died in traffic collisions in Virginia during the Thanksgiving holiday weekend — almost three times as many as the five who died during the same five-day period in 2021, according to the Virginia State Police.

One of those deaths took place in Campbell County; the others happened in the counties of Brunswick, Chesterfield, Floyd, Greensville, Henrico, Loudoun, Powhatan, Prince William, Rockingham and Spotsylvania and the cities of Richmond, Roanoke and Virginia Beach, according to a state police news release.

Matthew J. Burns, 57, of Rustburg, died Friday in a wreck on Timberlake Road at Enterprise Drive. Another driver turned left onto Enterprise Drive and Burns was unable to avoid the collision, police said. He was not wearing a seatbelt and was partly ejected from his Jeep Wrangler.

Of the 14 killed from Nov. 23 to 27 on Virginia's roadways, 10 were riding in vehicles with seatbelts, though eight were not wearing their seatbelts at the time of the crash, the release said.

“We are now heading into the 2022 holiday season with 14 families grieving the loss of their loved ones due to these Thanksgiving holiday traffic crashes," Virginia State Police Superintendent Colonel Gary T. Settle said in a news release. "For eight of those 14, the simple act of buckling up may well have prevented such tragic outcomes. Please buckle up every one in your vehicle every time and on every ride.”

During the holiday weekend, the Virginia State Police conducted Operation C.A.R.E., the Crash Awareness and Reduction Effort, during which troopers increase traffic enforcement efforts. This year, the Thanksgiving Holiday CARE initiative resulted in citations for 4,413 speeders and 1,803 reckless drivers statewide, according to the news release. Virginia troopers arrested 93 drivers for driving under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs, and cited 454 for seatbelt violations.

State police responded to 1,449 traffic crashes across the commonwealth, with 138 of those resulting in injuries. State police also assisted 890 disabled/stranded motorists during the Thanksgiving weekend, the release said.

Funds generated from summonses issued by Virginia State Police go directly to court fees and the state’s Literary Fund, which benefits public school construction, technology funding and teacher retirement.