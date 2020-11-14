Creating a vision for future of CVTC site focus of community sessions

“You already have those nursing home buildings there,” Carson said. “Why not use them?”

Carson said he wrote down in his notes during the session: “Danville’s got the casino. What could we have to draw people in?”

“You’ve got to make it attractive for people to come,” Carson said.

Jim Thompson, a member of the Amherst County Planning Commission, said the site is in the county’s “gateway” just off U.S. 29 Business. Viewing the design plan, he said he likes the idea of future development at CVTC drawing in young professionals and including a YMCA or similar offering for families.

“It’s got to take on its own character,” Thompson said.

The plan is going to take years to come to fruition, he said. At its peak CVTC employed 1,600 people and was an economic engine for Amherst County and the region, leaving a massive void in jobs area officials and business leaders are working to refill. The redevelopment plan is not an immediate fix and will take time to come fruition, Lucas said.

“You’ve got to look at it beyond COVID-19,” Thompson said of fiscal pressures from the current pandemic. “It’s not going to happen overnight.”