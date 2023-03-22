Man faces charges in connection with investigation into horse deaths case

A Spout Spring man is facing criminal charges in connection with a March 15 incident in Appomattox County that already has resulted in a juvenile charged in connection with the killing and wounding of multiple horses.

A news release issued Wednesday from Appomattox County Sheriff Donald Simpson said a complete veterinary assessment of the incident on Double Bridges Road determined five horses were killed by gunshot and five other horses were wounded.

The wounded horses are continuing to receive veterinary treatment under the supervision of Appomattox Animal Control and are expected to survive, the sheriff’s office said.

Investigators also determined a companion dog was killed by the same juvenile, whose name has not been released because of age, according to the sheriff’s office. Additional charges are pending.

Dennis Lee Martin, 57, of Spout Spring, is charged with recklessly having a loaded and unsecured firearm so as to endanger a child and willfully contributing to the delinquency of a child, the release said.

Appomattox County Sheriff’s investigators continue to work closely with Appomattox Animal Control, the Virginia Office of the Attorney General and the Appomattox County Commonwealth Attorney’s Office to determine if additional charges against anyone else will be placed.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the sheriff’s office at (434) 352-8241.

— Justin Faulconer

VSP: NJ man dead after single-vehicle wreck in Nelson

Virginia State Police are investigating a fatal single-vehicle crash that occurred Sunday in Woods Mill in Nelson County.

State police responded to the crash at 9:33 p.m. March 19, on U.S. 29 just south of Tidbit Trail and the Nelson County Wayside.

A 2008 Toyota Highlander was traveling south on U.S. 29 when it ran off the right side of the road, struck a tree and caught fire, according to a state police news release.

The driver, Hyon Soo Jung, 76, of Teaneck, New Jersey, died at the scene.

Police said it they could not determine if he wore a seat belt due to the nature of the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.

— Emma Martin