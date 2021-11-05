'A loathsome violation of trust': Lynchburg-area ex-attorney sentenced to two years for fraud

ROANOKE — A former attorney who practiced around Lynchburg — briefly as a criminal prosecutor — was sentenced Thursday to two years in prison for stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars from two elderly women she was working for.
Cherie Anne Washburn, 45, pleaded guilty in July to two counts of wire fraud and one count of making a false statement to a mortgage lender, three of 13 total indictments presented against her last year in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Virginia. The others were dropped in exchange for her pleas.
Washburn served as power of attorney for the two women, gaining access to their bank accounts and transferring thousands of dollars at a time to herself and to pay other expenses, according to evidence in the case.
All totaled, she used more than $233,000 to pay off credit cards, a divorce attorney and an adoption agency; and purchase jewelry, liposuction, a vacation and a house, according to federal prosecutors’ filings.
Doris Hartman and Rebecca Sanders came to Washburn in 2015 when they noticed the health of their neighbor, Carol Adams, was declining, Hartman told a federal judge at Washburn’s sentencing hearing in Roanoke on Thursday. The two women were splitting care of Adams, who was 76 at the time and had some cognitive impairment, and tried to keep her independent for as long as possible.
Washburn was recommended to them by an assisted living facility and was hired, Hartman and Sanders said. Washburn then set on a “devious plan to manipulate and rob” Adams, Hartman said, and Sanders added Adams knew she was being exploited but couldn’t express that.
The two women fought Washburn’s move to make herself beneficiary on Adams’ retirement accounts, according to court documents, and Washburn sued them in February 2020 to get them removed from Adams’ will, seeking an award of any cash held in trust for her estate. It’s one of many civil cases still pending in state court, though Washburn’s attorneys indicated she intends to drop them.
When applying to buy a house in 2018, Washburn used more than $40,000 of Adams’ money and told mortgage lenders that Adams was her great aunt, according to evidence in the case. Though she never made mention of caring for an elderly person to the lenders and no alterations were made to the house that’d accommodate someone needing Adams’ level of care, Washburn’s attorney presented evidence Thursday that she intended for Adams to move in with her and her family.
Though Adams could’ve afforded the best caliber of treatment, Sanders said her care was subpar and she died homeless and penniless in January 2019.
Washburn became power of attorney for another woman, diagnosed with dementia, in 2016 in what prosecutors said was a similar scheme. Adult Protective Services workers learned of discrepancies with her finances in 2018, when Adams’ neighbors were fighting Washburn’s setup, court documents indicate.
Washburn resigned as the other woman’s power of attorney amid an investigation that revealed cash and assets were missing from her estate, court documents state.
Money from both the victims went toward Washburn’s job security by way of charitable donations: Washburn had taken a job as a grantwriter who had certain target amounts to generate for a Lynchburg-area nonprofit, investigators said. Failing that, Washburn dialed up donations to the nonprofit from the two victims, bringing in $27,000 from them in the course of eight months.
Facing down investigations, Washburn agreed to surrender her law license in March 2019, but not before she’d lied to representatives of the Virginia State Bar about naming herself as Adams’ beneficiary, according to testimony. As a condition of her plea, she agreed to never again seek a law license in Virginia or anywhere else.
Washburn’s attorney, Paul Beers, said Thursday that she’s prepared to pay restitution of about $188,000, between money in a trust account he holds and cash tied up in lawsuits pending in Lynchburg Circuit Court. That amount was discussed further and could change.
Beers asked for a six-month sentence, which is at the lowest end of guidelines drawn up according to government-issued formulas. Any more time could be served under home confinement, he argued, and pointed out his client “didn’t play games” once she was indicted.
Another factor discussed in sentencing was Washburn’s pregnancy and consideration of her and the baby’s health amid the coronavirus pandemic. U.S. District Court Judge Elizabeth Dillon later said she didn’t consider the pregnancy in deciding on a sentence, since Washburn decided to have a child after being charged with federal crimes, and evidence shows vaccination offers protections to adults and babies whose mothers are vaccinated.
Prosecutors argued for Washburn to receive a sentence of two years and three months, the highest end of those guidelines. They pointed out that while working for the commonwealth’s attorney offices in Appomattox and Campbell counties, Washburn’s truthfulness came into question, and she was fired from the Campbell County office because of it.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Michael Baudinet quoted a statistic that only one in any 44 cases of elder financial abuse is ever discovered, and the fact that Washburn was in a sworn position of trust as an attorney is all the more reason for a harsher sentence.
Dillon agreed.
“I find this to be a loathsome violation of trust,” she said. “…This is, I think, more serious than a purse-snatching … this is calculated and predatory behavior.”
Considering Washburn had abided by bond conditions, Dillon granted her a bond until eight weeks after her baby is born, when she’ll have to report back to jail.