An Altavista man pleaded guilty Thursday to two charges in connection with a June shooting in downtown Altavista.

Shaquan Obrian Dews, 19, pleaded guilty to one count each of attempted malicious wounding and use of a firearm in an attempted malicious wounding.

Dews was sentenced to 13 years in prison, with all but three years suspended.

On the morning of June 10, 2022 four individuals drove to the Joy Market in the 1000 block of Main Street in Altavista to grab a few items. The four traveled in one car and parked on the side of the store, their second time visiting the store that day, Campbell Deputy Commonwealth’s Attorney Eric Harrison said in court.

Harrison said Dews and a juvenile co-defendant walked toward the four individuals and an argument ensued. Harrison described the scene as the defendant standing in the middle of Main Street facing the four individuals diagonally while his co-defendant stood on the sidewalk.

Harrison said Dews walked diagonally back to the sidewalk, where he and his co-defendant were standing across from the Joy Mart.

Dews and his co-defendant then opened fire in the direction of the four individuals, Harrison said.

The individuals ran to other side of the vehicle to duck and take cover.

Harrison said in court surveillance video showed at one point one of the individuals reaching into the vehicle, grabbing a weapon and firing “wildly” in the direction and in the air.

The defendant ran around another store and was shown on camera raising his arm, but it was unclear if he began firing again, Harrison said.

Harrison explained in court Thursday the vehicle was struck four times, and eight cartridge cases were recovered in the middle of Main Street, but no one was hit or injured.

On the “Our Town Altavista” Facebook page, Altavista Police Chief Tommy Merricks said the shooting wasn’t random, and the parties involved knew each other.

During an October preliminary hearing, Harrison questioned a male individual who was in the group of four who testified they were shot at next to their vehicle by a store in downtown Altavista.

The witness said “a couple of words” were exchanged with Dews and the other person.

The witness testified Dews and the other person were “talking trash” and a fight was expected to break out when the shooting started and he and others in the group took cover.

Merricks also previously testified he interviewed Dews about his involvement in the incident, and Dews said he had a pistol but did not tell Merricks what kind it was and the firearm was not recovered.

Dews’ version of events is the other side started the incident, Merricks said.

“My recollection was he said he returned fire,” Merricks said at the October hearing.

On Thursday, Harrison told the judge that due to the reluctance of the other four individuals involved, this sentence was the best-case scenario to ensure Dews faced some consequences.