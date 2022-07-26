Altavista to void some speeding tickets after confusion

After confusion over new speeding cameras caused more than 750 speeding citations in Altavista's two school zones, the town's police chief announced last week the department will be voiding citations and offering refunds.

Motorists ticketed in the affected areas between June 6 and July 1 are eligible, Altavista Police Chief Tommy Merricks said on the town's official Facebook page.

Merricks said there were a couple of issues causing confusion with the new speeding cameras put in at the town's school zones on Bedford Avenue at Altavista High School and on Lynch Mill Road by Altavista Elementary.

The chief said part of the confusion was caused because the program started during summer school, which has different hours of regular school times.

"A lot of people just ignored the lights and thought it was a malfunction," Merricks said in an interview, referring to the lights that flash to indicate a lower speed limit in a school zone.

He also added some of the confusion came about because of inadequate signage on the streets that feed into the middle of the school zones, so drivers would not have known it was a time when the lights would be flashing.

Merricks said the department will be correcting the signage issue in the area but stressed there was no malfunction with the speed-detecting devices, noting they have been accurately calibrated and tested.

The department announced in a Facebook post it will void citations and issue refunds "in an overabundance of caution."

During its most recent meeting, Altavista Town Council unanimously approved $7,500 for three signs to be put in on the feeder streets ahead of the first day of school on Aug. 16.

For more information or to see if your citation is eligible to be voided, call the Altavista Police Department at (434) 369-7425.