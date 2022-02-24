Altavista woman pleads guilty to involuntary manslaughter in road-rage incident

RUSTBURG — An Altavista woman pleaded guilty Thursday to two of three charges against her incurred from a road-rage incident last year that resulted in one death.

Jessica Nicole Warren, 24, was charged with involuntary manslaughter; reckless driving and endangerment of life, limb, and property; and failure to report an accident after the incident on Jan. 23, 2021.

Campbell County Commonwealth's Attorney Paul McAndrews, in presenting evidence against Warren, said a witness reported seeing two vehicles driving recklessly down U.S. 29 in what appeared to be an instance of road rage, jockeying positions aggressively, throwing objects at one another from the moving vehicles and flashing high beams at one another.

Finally, one vehicle, in which Warren was the passenger, jerked toward the other vehicle and ran it off the road. This second vehicle flipped over, and the driver, Lorenzo Pryor, was ejected. The driver died, but the passengers survived.

After causing the wreck, the vehicle in which Warren was riding left the scene.

In a Facebook message about the incident, obtained by law enforcement and presented in court by McAndrews on Thursday, Warren wrote in part: “I showed him what road rage was.”

Warren admitted to deliberate road rage, according to McAndrews, and accepted responsibility for the resulting death, saying it was she who jerked the steering wheel, causing the vehicle she was in to strike the other vehicle.

Warren pleaded guilty to the charge of involuntary manslaughter, plus the charge of reckless driving and endangerment of life, limb, and property. The third charge, of failure to report an accident, was dropped.

Her sentencing is scheduled for March 14 in Campbell County Circuit Court.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.