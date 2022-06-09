Altavista woman sentenced in fatal road-rage incident

RUSTBURG — An Altavista woman was sentenced Thursday to 18 months behind bars in connection with a road-rage incident last year in which she jerked the steering wheel of a vehicle in which she was a passenger, leading to a fatal crash.

Jessica Nicole Warren, 25, pleaded guilty in February to involuntary manslaughter, as well as a charge of reckless driving and endangerment of life, limb and property.

Campbell County Commonwealth's Attorney Paul McAndrews presented evidence against Warren at February's hearing, saying in January 2021, witnesses reported seeing two vehicles driving recklessly on U.S. 29 in what appeared to be an instance of road rage, with both vehicles jockeying on the highway and throwing objects at each other.

The evidence showed one vehicle, in which Warren was a passenger, jerked toward the other vehicle, a Toyota Camry, running it off the road.

The Toyota flipped and the driver, Lorenzo Pryor, was ejected from the car and died at the scene. The passengers in the car survived.

The driver of the car Warren was in, Brandon Michael Payne, pleaded guilty to failure to stop at an accident, driving with a suspended license, reckless driving and one additional misdemeanor.

Following the wreck, the vehicle in which Warren was riding left the scene, and additional evidence provided during sentencing showed she was looking for a way to "dispose of the vehicle," according to McAndrews.

In court in February, Warren admitted to the road-rage incident, McAndrews said, and she accepted responsibility for the death, saying she was the one who jerked the steering wheel, causing the vehicle to run into Pryor's.

Appearing Thursday before Judge James F. Watson in Campbell Circuit Court, Warren apologized to the Pryor family and accepted responsibility for the death again.

The judge said while Warren accepted responsibility and has a plan for when she leaves prison, he couldn't ignore the effects this had on the Pryor family. He also mentioned her past of "bad decisions" and "questionable people" around her, noted in the pre-sentencing report.

In his arguments, McAndrews said Warren should "pay a significant price" for what she did that night.

Watson sentenced Warren to 10 years in prison, suspending eight years and six months, leaving her with an active sentence of one year and six months. According to Watson, she will get credit for time served, dating back to her arrest in September 2021.

He also mandated 18 months of supervised probation upon her release and that she must submit to substance abuse and mental health assessments following her release.

Watson also suspended Warren's driver's license for 12 months.

