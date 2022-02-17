Amherst County man gets 25 years in 2019 murder, shooting

AMHERST — An Amherst County man was sentenced to 25 years Thursday for second-degree murder and aggravated malicious wounding in the November 2019 shooting death of his neighbor and wounding of a friend.

Carson Grey Candler, 20, told Amherst County Circuit Judge Michael Garrett before sentencing the deceased victim, 43-year-old Justin Andrew Samuels, was like a father to him. Candler also pleaded guilty in October to severely wounding Blakeman “Bru” Norconk during a dispute outside the defendant’s home on Canodys Store Road.

Candler, who according to testimony and evidence was a troubled teen dealing with mental health issues, accompanied Samuels on a hunting trip earlier in the day and was at a get-together with the two victims.

Norconk testified Candler, who was showing “outrageous” behavior that night, was asked to leave the oyster roast, and he and Samuels drove Candler to his house and kept a pistol from him, which angered him. Candler went back into his home, found a hidden handgun and shot the two men when he came back outside, Norconk and Christine Samuels, the widow of Justin Samuels, each testified.

Christine Samuels testified she heard gunshots when Candler came out of the house and she frantically called 911; she could be heard sobbing during the call prosecutors played in court. She said her husband “was such a big presence” who was loved by many in the community and she suffers post-traumatic stress from the incident.

She said she’s not the same person she was before the night of Nov. 16, 2019, when her husband died from three gunshots.

“Part of me died that night with Justin and I’ll never get that back,” Christine Samuels said.

Justin Samuels wanted to be there for Candler like a mentor he had had in his own life, she said.

Norconk was shot twice and testified to crawling to his truck to call 911 and feared losing his life. He was hospitalized until Christmas Eve of that year, had multiple surgeries and suffers from permanent nerve damage, he testified.

As a Marine, he said, he’s been trained for such scenarios and described getting shot as “a very surreal moment.”

“You never really think it’s going to happen, nor it’s going to happen in your best friend’s yard, a sanctuary,” Norconk said.

He said he still has a heavy burden from that night and not seeing more clearly the events unfolding that led to Samuels’ murder and his severe injuries.

Austin Candler, the defendant’s brother, testified their father died in 2018 and Carson Candler was dealing with a range of issues. After the shooting, the defendant called him to apologize, he said.

“I could tell he was not there. He was mentally out of it,” Austin Candler testified of the call. “He was not himself that night.”

He said the Candler family lost someone as well and “not a day goes by that I don’t miss my brother.”

Their mother, Kim Candler, broke down in tears at several points testifying Thursday of her younger son’s litany of mental health issues. She said the family was in crisis mode and Justin Samuels was a positive role model in her son’s life.

A few days before the incident, a close friend of Carson Candler died suddenly and it caused him severe emotional distress, Kim Candler testified. She said the two victims did the right thing trying to keep the gun away from her son that night and she never thought he would hurt someone else when he came out and started shooting.

“I ran because I didn’t want to get shot,” she testified through tears.

She testified her son held the gun to his head and she pleaded with him not to kill himself. She said he told her, “Mom, I love you. What happened?” He waited at the home for authorities to arrive.

Kim Candler said she later moved because she didn’t want Christine Samuels to see her every day.

She lamented the experiences she had in trying to get mental health treatment for her son and believes with a better response and more affordable avenues the shooting could have been prevented.

“I do not want another family to go through what we had to,” Kim Candler said, adding of the state’s response to her son’s issues: “It is ridiculous in Virginia.”

Deputy Commonwealth’s Attorney Amber Drumheller, who first met the Samuels family the night of the murder in the course of responding to the scene, said she has grown close to the victims and their loved ones. She criticized sentencing guidelines that called for a high end of nearly 21 years in prison.

“I thought the guidelines were pretty close to garbage, in my opinion,” Drumheller said in court.

She argued for the maximum of life in prison plus 43 years.

“Carson took their hope for a future with Justin,” Drumheller said. “He stole him from them on the night of Nov. 16, 2019, and he stole Bru’s life too.”

Chuck Felmlee, Candler’s attorney, said the case is among the saddest he's ever been involved in during 20-plus years as a lawyer, serving as both a Lynchburg prosecutor and as a defense attorney.

He said Carson Candler had no previous criminal history except for a speeding ticket and has been remorseful and taken full responsibility. The defendant spoke affectionately of Justin Samuels when immediately questioned by investigators that night, Felmlee said.

“These are not the words of a stone-cold killer the commonwealth wants you to believe,” Felmlee said to Garrett. “Quite simply, Carson Candler loved Justin Samuels.”

Felmlee said his client was at an “unbearable low” that night after the death of his friend, was extremely depressed and intoxicated from drugs and alcohol. He added if the defendant was sober and taking his medications, the incident likely would not have happened.

The shooting was not “born out of evil” but rather a mental health crisis for his client that wasn’t dealt with properly.

Commonwealth’s Attorney Lyle Carver said Carson Candler, by the defense’s own evidence, showed no remorse for shooting Norconk. He said positive strides the defendant has made have come since he was incarcerated and argued the public won’t be properly protected when he is released.

“We want the court to not forget either of the victims with this sentence,” Carver told Garrett. “This was the defendant’s choice. Our community was changed, a man was murdered and Bru Norconk will never be the same.”

The judge sentenced Candler to 83 years and suspended 58 years, leaving an active sentence of 25 years. He also ordered restitution of more than $17,500 and ordered credit for time served, or two years and three months.

Garrett said the victim impact statements were gut-wrenching; a lot of residents lost a friend and supporter of the community, and no sentence he imposes would change it.

“This is a devastating case for everybody,” Garrett said. “Everyone is forever going to be impacted by that horrible night.”

Before he was sentenced, Carson Candler apologized to the victims and their families and his own loved ones for the “immeasurable pain” he thinks about each day. He thanked Christine Samuels for the time she let her husband spend with him, teaching him to hunt, use tools and other life skills.

He said he failed to be like the man he loves the most and there is no logical explanation for his committing the murder. The defendant added if he had been sober and medicated it would not have happened.

Carson Candler said he will strive to treat others the way Justin Samuels treated him.

“I promise you I’ll do everything I can to be like Justin Samuels,” he told the judge.

