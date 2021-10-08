Amherst County man pleads guilty to murdering father figure, wounding friend

After hunting, Candler helped Norconk clean oysters at the evening get-together, but then Norconk became preoccupied with food prep, according to a summary of evidence from Drumheller. Other evidence and testimony indicated Candler appeared to quickly get drunk that night.

At one point, Samuels handed Norconk a loaded gun that Candler had on him and told Norconk they needed to leave, Drumheller said, so the group drove back to Samuels’ house. There, they began talking in the driveway, which started out peacefully but suddenly devolved when the older men said they were keeping Candler’s gun from him.

Candler then began yelling and cursing at the men, telling them how the gun had “bodies on it,” talking about the violent street gang MS-13 and protecting his mother, according to Drumheller. Norconk, Samuels and Candler’s mother, who’d emerged from the house, all tried to talk him down.

Whereas Candler stormed into his mother’s house, he emerged later with a much calmer demeanor and with a gun tucked into his waistband, Drumheller said.

“’You think you’re a soldier,’” she quoted Candler as saying to Norconk. “You’re going to see what I can do.”