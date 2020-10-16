Amherst County man serving 108-year sentence gets prison time for old drug charges

Although a Monroe man had 19 years of suspended prison time from old drug charges reimposed Wednesday, he's already effectively serving a life sentence after being convicted last year of shooting and trying to kill law enforcement officers.
Trevor Dawson Ewers, 25, of Monroe, was sentenced in December to 108 years in prison for the shooting, which happened after deputies with the Amherst County Sheriff’s Office pulled over a car in which he was a passenger.
After being asked by deputies to get out of the car, Ewers pointed a gun at them, according to testimony in the case. The encounter quickly escalated to a struggle over his gun. It ended with Ewers shooting one deputy with a bullet that grazed his skull and being shot in the shoulder by another deputy.
At the time, Ewers was intoxicated with a blood alcohol content of .25, according to evidence presented in the case. When he testified during his trial, he said he had no memory of the shooting.
Ewers appeared in court again Wednesday because of cocaine distribution charges dating back to 2013. He was found guilty of two counts in 2015 and sentenced to a total of 20 years in prison, which were suspended after he served one year.
Conditions of suspended sentences require people to be on good behavior and not violate the law, or they could be called back to serve some or all of that suspended time.
Amherst County Deputy Commonwealth's Attorney Amber Drumheller sought to reimpose the full 19 years suspended from Ewers’ cocaine convictions at Wednesday’s hearing, which took place in Lynchburg Circuit Court.
Matthew Pack, who represents Ewers, said he didn’t dispute his client had violated good behavior requirements but asked for only one or two years of the cocaine sentences to be reimposed. He said Ewers’ convictions from the police shooting constituted an “egregious violation” but his client had behaved well up until that point.
Lynchburg Circuit Judge F. Patrick Yeatts said he recognized Ewers is already serving what amounts to a life sentence and the proceeding was mostly “procedural” before reimposing all 19 years in prison. Ewers will be able to serve those years concurrently, meaning it won’t actually add time onto his 108-year sentence.
