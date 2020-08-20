Amherst County shooting victim describes lead-up to friend's killing

AMHERST — The case of a man charged with murdering his neighbor in a November shooting in northern Amherst County will proceed to a grand jury, a judge ruled Thursday.

Carson Grey Candler, 19, was arrested at his home the night of Nov. 16 and was charged with second-degree murder in the death of 43-year-old Justin Samuels and malicious wounding of Blakeman “Bru” Norconk, along with two firearm charges.

Norconk testified Thursday in Amherst General District Court he and the other two men were at a friend’s house earlier that night for a post-hunting get-together with oysters and drinks.

He said he didn’t observe Candler drinking there, but an investigator on the case later testified that Candler had 11-12 beers that day.

Norconk said at one point he observed Candler pitching forward and falling to the ground when he went to stand up but didn’t say anything to Candler about it.

After about two hours at the party, where Norconk said he and Samuels had also been drinking, Samuels was asked to take Candler home, since the two lived next door to each other on Canodys Store Road. Samuels had told Norconk the teen had become “disrespectful,” according to his testimony.