Amherst court tentatively plans to hold jury trial March 1, murder case to follow weeks later

Cash testified at a previous hearing to loaning Sales the gun a week prior to the shooting for what Cash assumed would be a robbery, and getting the gun back on July 1, 2019 with four rounds left out of 15 Sales had loaded it with. Cash said Sales told him he’d fired the gun in his yard.

Sales has been in custody since his arrest a few weeks after the shooting and was denied a bond request in November.

Prosecutors intend to introduce photos, Facebook and phone records as part of evidence in the case, according to court documents and statements in court. Scott De Bruin, Sales' attorney, said at a pre-trial hearing Wednesday he does not object to four photographs as evidence as long as prosecutors can link the firearm to a particular offense. De Bruin said his client is not in any of the four photos.

Deputy Commonwealth's Attorney Amber Drumheller said during Sales' hearing Wednesday it would be good to have one more jury trial after the March 1 case to work out the multi-layered process with safety measures in place.

The trial set for March 1, which is unrelated to Sales' case, is for defendant Joel Matthew Wright, who is accused of aggravated malicious wounding and use of a firearm in commission of a felony. The charges stem from a July 2018 shooting in the parking lot of a Madison Heights business that left a man with severe injuries.

