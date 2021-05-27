Amherst jury finds man guilty of assault and battery in 2018 shooting

Irvan was intoxicated with a .29 blood alcohol content and had approached Wright at the gas pumps, according to prosecutors and testimony given in the case.

Wright testified he was walking out of the store to the parking lot when he heard “What’s up, dog?” from a vehicle Irvan and another man were in. The defendant testified he replied he was “no one’s dog” and Irvan came toward him, kicked him and swung at him; Wright withdrew a firearm he was legally permitted to carry in an effort to defend himself with his child in the vehicle.

“I didn’t want trouble. I had my daughter with me,” Wright said on the stand. “I asked him to back up and my hands were up. He was visibly upset that I said I was no one’s dog.”

Irvan testified during the jury trial he observed Wright pull out a pistol and the defendant ran in between two vehicles. Irvan said in court he was not carrying a weapon during what he described as a verbal argument.

“I don’t think I even touched him, to tell the truth,” Irvan testified of the encounter.

Wright fired a single time, left the scene and shortly after turned himself into police custody at another location.