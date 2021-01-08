Amherst schools' employee arrested, facing child sex charges

A coordinator in Amherst County Public Schools' alternative to suspension program has been arrested and is charged with four sex-related felonies involving a minor.

Robert Lonnell Adams, 43, of Madison Heights, was booked Monday into the Amherst Adult Detention Center and faces one count each of sexually assaulting a minor under age 13, carnal knowledge of a minor, indecent liberties with a child under age 15 and forcible sodomy of a minor under age 13, according to online Blue Ridge Regional Jail Authority records and arrest warrant records filed in Amherst Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court.

The alleged offenses occurred 17 years ago in August 2003, according to arrest warrant records.

In an email Thursday, Jim Gallagher, chief of human resources for Amherst County Public Schools, said Adams began employment with the division in the fall of the 2018-19 school year in a coaching capacity. Adams was hired as at-risk coordinator for the division's Alternative to Suspension Center on Feb. 1, 2019, and currently serves in that capacity, Gallagher wrote.

"ACPS is aware of the charges against Mr. Adams and is taking all appropriate actions in response," Gallagher wrote in the email Thursday.