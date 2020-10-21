Amherst woman arrested in connection with stabbing incident in Madison Heights

An Amherst woman is charged with malicious wounding and domestic assault in connection with a stabbing incident in Madison Heights, according to the Amherst County Sheriff's Office.

Kimberly Dawn Driskill, 38, also is charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

At about 9:25 p.m. Tuesday, Amherst County Sheriff's Office deputies were called to the Walmart parking lot in Madison Heights for a reported disturbance.

Before officers could arrive on scene, witnesses and other callers reported the people involved in the disturbance had left the scene heading south on U.S. 29 in a reckless manner, according to a news release from the sheriff's office. Another call was received at 9:36 p.m. about another disturbance on Seminole Drive in Madison Heights involving a man who had been stabbed, the release said.

Once on scene, deputies rendered aid to the victim until emergency medical services workers arrived and gathered information and evidence.

As a result of the information received it was determined the call involved the same vehicle and people from the original call at Walmart. Driskill, the driver of a white Dodge pick-up truck, was identified as the assailant, the release said.