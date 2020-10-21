Amherst woman arrested in connection with stabbing incident in Madison Heights

An Amherst woman is charged with malicious wounding and domestic assault in connection with a stabbing incident in Madison Heights, according to the Amherst County Sheriff's Office.
Kimberly Dawn Driskill, 38, also is charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.
At about 9:25 p.m. Tuesday, Amherst County Sheriff's Office deputies were called to the Walmart parking lot in Madison Heights for a reported disturbance.
Before officers could arrive on scene, witnesses and other callers reported the people involved in the disturbance had left the scene heading south on U.S. 29 in a reckless manner, according to a news release from the sheriff's office. Another call was received at 9:36 p.m. about another disturbance on Seminole Drive in Madison Heights involving a man who had been stabbed, the release said.
Once on scene, deputies rendered aid to the victim until emergency medical services workers arrived and gathered information and evidence.
As a result of the information received it was determined the call involved the same vehicle and people from the original call at Walmart. Driskill, the driver of a white Dodge pick-up truck, was identified as the assailant, the release said.
Following a brief pursuit the vehicle was stopped at 10:35 p.m. at Wards Road and Candlers Mountain Road, where Lynchburg police detained Driskill without further incident.
Driskill was transported by law enforcement to Lynchburg General Hospital for evaluation and then to the Blue Ridge Regional Jail, according to authorities.
The victim was transported to Lynchburg General Hospital for treatment of the knife wound.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.