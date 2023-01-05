Animal cruelty charge against Bedford County man certified to grand jury

BEDFORD — A felony animal cruelty charge against a Bedford County man accused of torturing a neighbor’s dog and causing the animal’s death in June will head to a grand jury, a judge ruled Wednesday.

Michael J. Elliot, of Evington, appeared in Bedford General District Court on Wednesday for a preliminary hearing on the charge, which carries possible punishment of one year to 5 years in prison and up to a $5,000 fine. After hearing from several witnesses, Judge Randy Krantz ruled probable cause is enough to send the case to a grand jury, which will decide if evidence is sufficient to send the matter to trial.

Bedford County Sheriff’s Deputy Tim Tillman testified he responded to a June 28 call to a rural area of Evington where Elliot and several neighbors reside. Upon investigating, Tillman testified he observed a husky, Winter, suffering from injuries. The dog later was put down because of those injuries and the investigation led him to question Elliot, Tillman testified.

Elliot told the officer he heard a commotion and observed Winter and another dog, Rex, in a “tug of war” with his cat, who was injured and some time later had to be put down, Tillman testified. The defendant said he went to the neighbor’s house where Winter was, put a rope around Winter's neck to “tame” her and took her back to his property, the officer testified.

Elliot said his intention was to kill the dog, Tillman testified. The defendant tied the dog to a tree, shot her with a BB gun and struck her with the weapon, according to the officer's testimony.

A woman who lived at the home from which Winter was taken testified Elliot came on the property while highly upset, wrapped a rope around the dog’s neck and dragged her away saying he would kill the animal. The woman testified she heard the dog yelping and in pain and she immediately called her fiancé who was not home at the time.

Winter's owner was in the courtroom Wednesday but did not directly testify during the hearing, offering comments the judge took a short time to read.

Joseph Sanzone, Elliot’s attorney, argued against certifying the felony charge and said his client had a legal right to kill an animal that was endangering his pet. Sanzone described it a “health and safety” issue where a person can defend their pet from a threat.

Chief Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Chris Dolen said a person may act to defend his or her pet at the time of the attack but said that legal argument was irrelevant in this case because the two dogs left his property and Elliot later took action after going to the neighbor’s land.

Krantz said killing an animal to defend another is highly similar to a self-defense case with humans, in which case a person can’t wait until later to go back onto someone else’s property to take action after the danger is no longer imminent.

“That’s when self-defense degrades into retaliation,” Krantz said in ruling to certify the felony count. “That’s the evidence here.”

In a civil complaint from Elliot and his wife to declare the two dogs that attacked their cat dangerous, Krantz dismissed the one against Winter because the dog is deceased. In the civil hearing immediately following the criminal preliminary hearing, Elliot’s wife testified to seeing Winter and Rex attack her cat.

Based on that testimony, Krantz ruled evidence is sufficient to declare Rex a dangerous dog but took the matter under advisement for a year and will come back later to review the matter. In the meantime, the dog is not to roam and must be on a leash, the judge ruled.

Krantz also advised Elliot, who is released on bond pending further court proceedings, to contact animal control officers if Rex comes onto his property and “not take the law into your own hands."