Appomattox County homicide victim identified

A man whose remains were found last week in an abandoned, burned-out vehicle in Appomattox County has been positively identified, the county sheriff's office said Wednesday.

Carlos L. Rose, 45, of Lynchburg was found on the morning of Oct. 21 in a 2002 GMC Yukon that had been set on fire and abandoned near the intersection of Forbes and State Park roads in the Appomattox-Buckingham State Forest.

Artenna K. Horsley-Robey, 29, of Lynchburg has been charged with first-degree murder in connection with Rose's death. The sheriff's office has said more arrests are pending.

Rose was reported missing Oct. 21 with last known contact the day before, the Bedford County Sheriff's Office has said.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends of Mr. Rose at this time as we continue to work diligently to provide them with answers," Appomattox Sheriff Donald Simpson said in a news release Wednesday.

