Appomattox high school incident leads to attempted murder conviction

APPOMATTOX — A Meherrin man was found guilty Thursday of an attempted murder charge after coming onto school property with a gun in a vehicle at Appomattox County High School last March.

Mitariq Green, 21, also pleaded guilty Thursday in Appomattox Circuit Court to one felony count each of possessing a firearm as a violent felon, possessing a gun on school property and carrying a concealed weapon, a misdemeanor.

Appomattox Deputy Commonwealth’s Attorney Kia Scott said if the case had gone to trial, evidence would show on March 28, a guidance counselor at the high school contacted a school resource officer after a juvenile student relayed to her the student was being threatened.

The juvenile reported Olivia Rose Hurt, of Cartersville, threatened to shoot her and told the student in a phone chat she was on the way to the school, Scott said.

The SRO investigated the exchanges between the student and Hurt, later spotted a vehicle on school grounds and called for backup. He and another deputy approached the car, where Hurt was in the driver’s seat and Green was in the backseat, Scott said.

The juvenile student would have testified she heard Green, while on the phone, say, “Hide the gun,” and Green and Hurt wouldn’t follow officers’ orders to let the windows down, according to Scott.

Hurt sped off, and law enforcement followed in a chase that went into Prince Edward County with speeds from 85 to 115 mph; the two were taken into custody after a crash, Scott said.

Green said in an interview with investigators he did not know if there was a gun in the car, Scott said. A firearm and ammunition were recovered from the vehicle, she said.

Green told investigators he went with Hurt to the high school but didn’t know why they were there, Scott said.

The events unfolded because of a series of threatening text messages by Hurt and involving two juvenile girls, Scott said. Hurt wrote to them, “You’re fit to die because I’m tired of your BS,” and threatened to kill them, Scott said.

“Your honor, it goes on and on and on,” Scott told Judge Andy Nelson of the text exchanges.

Green was in on the text exchanges and wrote, “I’m ready to pop my [expletive] now,” Scott said.

The prosecutor said Green traveled with Hurt from Farmville to Appomattox that day with a firearm as the threats were ongoing.

Kevin Bailey, Green’s attorney, said the defendant went to the school property expecting Hurt and the girl involved in the text exchanges to fight over him and the “pop my ...” comment was not a threat to kill anyone.

Bailey said there was no question of heightened exchanges in the texts.

“He was the least culpable of the two,” Bailey said.

Bailey said he thinks a jury could have reached a verdict of conspiring to kill, as part of the attempted murder charge, in stating in court reasons for the defense supporting the plea deal.

A charge against Green of receiving a stolen firearm was dropped in accordance with the agreement. Green faces a maximum of 21 years on the combined charges, but Scott indicated in court his sentence will be capped at eight years and several months.

Green previously was convicted in February 2019 on an aggravated malicious wounding charge, according to court records.

His sentencing hearing is set for March 30 in Appomattox Circuit Court.

Charges against Hurt are scheduled for a jury trial Feb. 3, according to online court records.

Hurt is accused of attempted murder, receiving a stolen firearm, eluding police, possessing a firearm at a school, making a threat in writing and one misdemeanor count each of carrying a concealed weapon and reckless driving, court records show.