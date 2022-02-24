Appomattox man pleads guilty to 2020 murder of Lynchburg woman

An Appomattox man pleaded guilty Tuesday to murder and other charges in the September 2020 killing of a pregnant Lynchburg woman, according to court records.

Kevin O'Neal Allen, 37, was arrested after the fatal shooting of Cansas Carolyn Crotts, 25.

Police arrived to the scene in the 2100 block of Pocahontas Street in Lynchburg at 11:26 p.m. Sept. 17, 2020. There, they found Crotts dead with a single gunshot wound to the head. Allen was arrested at the scene.

Court records showed Allen had threatened to kill Crotts several times the day of the murder. At the scene, police recovered a Zastava "AK-pistol" style gun that was sent in for testing and was determined to be the gun used to kill Crotts.

When police arrived, according to court documents, there were four children in the home where officers found Crotts' body. Court records also showed she was two and a half months pregnant at the time of her death.

Allen initially was charged with second-degree murder, but the charge later was upgraded to first-degree murder, according to the records.

Deputy Commonwealth's Attorney Andrew Childress said that as a part of a plea deal, Allen pleaded guilty to second-degree murder, use of a firearm in commission of a felony, discharge of a firearm in an occupied dwelling, and two counts of felony child endangerment.

Because of his plea, Allen did not have to stand in a jury trial that had been scheduled for Thursday.

Allen remains in custody until his sentencing, which is scheduled for May 18. He faces a maximum of 63 years in prison.

