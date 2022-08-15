Appomattox man pleads guilty to manslaughter in homicide

An Appomattox County man accused of murder in connection with a July 2021 shooting pleaded guilty Thursday to one count of voluntary manslaughter.

Charles Roosevelt Abbitt Jr., 37, of Spout Spring, was arrested after Appomattox County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a July 21 shooting at a residence in the 1400 block of Spring Grove Road.

Responders found 34-year-old Carlos Rican Roman Jr., also of Spout Spring, with a gunshot wound. Roman died at the scene, according to the sheriff’s office.

Abbitt faced one felony count each of second-degree murder, using a firearm in commission of a felony, possessing a firearm as a felon and malicious wounding. At a hearing Thursday in Appomattox County Circuit Court, Abbitt pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter and possessing a firearm as a felon, according to online court records. The charges of malicious wounding and using a firearm in commission of a felony were dropped, court records show.

A prosecutor at a previous bond hearing for Abbitt said Roman was killed by a single gunshot wound. An attorney formerly representing Abbitt at the same January bond hearing said at the time the defendant acted in self-defense.

Abbitt was sentenced to eight years in prison on the manslaughter charge, according to court records. He has seven additional years of suspended prison time as part of the sentence and is ordered to pay just more than $5,300 in restitution, court records show.