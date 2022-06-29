 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
top story breaking

'Armed and dangerous' Lynchburg man wanted after homicide at Salvation Army

A Lynchburg man is wanted after the fatal shooting Tuesday evening of another city man at the Salvation Army on Park Avenue.

Malik Ray-Shawn McDaniel

McDaniel

Estevez Marez Cabell, 33, of Lynchburg was found shot outside near the gymnasium after officers responded at 7:11 p.m. Tuesday.

Life-saving efforts began on scene and Cabell was transported to Lynchburg General Hospital, where he later died from his injuries, the police department said in a news release.

Malik Ray-Shawn McDaniel, 25, of Lynchburg, "remains at large and should be considered armed and dangerous," police said.

McDaniel is wanted for:

• second-degree murder,

• use of a firearm in commission of a felony, and

• discharging a firearm in a public place.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Detective Dubie at (434) 455-6102 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900. Enter an anonymous tip online at http://p3tips.com or use the P3 app on a mobile device.

