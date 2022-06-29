'Armed and dangerous' Lynchburg man wanted after homicide at Salvation Army

A Lynchburg man is wanted after the fatal shooting Tuesday evening of another city man at the Salvation Army on Park Avenue.

Estevez Marez Cabell, 33, of Lynchburg was found shot outside near the gymnasium after officers responded at 7:11 p.m. Tuesday.

Life-saving efforts began on scene and Cabell was transported to Lynchburg General Hospital, where he later died from his injuries, the police department said in a news release.

Malik Ray-Shawn McDaniel, 25, of Lynchburg, "remains at large and should be considered armed and dangerous," police said.

McDaniel is wanted for:

• second-degree murder,

• use of a firearm in commission of a felony, and

• discharging a firearm in a public place.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Detective Dubie at (434) 455-6102 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900. Enter an anonymous tip online at http://p3tips.com or use the P3 app on a mobile device.