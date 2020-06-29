According to a news release from the Lynchburg Police Department a juvenile male has been arrested in connection with an armed robbery that occurred May 13th at the BP Food Mart at 3216 Old Forest Road.
Members of the U.S. Marshals Service Task Force took the 17-year-old into custody on charges of armed robbery Sunday in North Carolina.
Anyone with additional information about this incident is asked to contact Det. Duncan at (434) 455-6178 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900. Enter an anonymous tip online at http://p3tips.com or use the P3 app on a mobile device.
According to the news release, the investigation is ongoing.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.