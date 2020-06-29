According to a news release from the Lynchburg Police Department a juvenile male has been arrested in connection with an armed robbery that occurred May 13th at the BP Food Mart at 3216 Old Forest Road.

 Members of the U.S. Marshals Service Task Force took the 17-year-old into custody on charges of armed robbery Sunday in North Carolina.

 Anyone with additional information about this incident is asked to contact Det. Duncan at (434) 455-6178 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900. Enter an anonymous tip online at http://p3tips.com or use the P3 app on a mobile device.

According to the news release, the investigation is ongoing.

