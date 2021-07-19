 Skip to main content
Attempted murder charge from Cabell Street shooting downgraded
The case of a Lynchburg man charged in a Cabell Street shooting earlier this year will go before a grand jury, a judge decided Monday.

Brent Jaylen Moses, 19, was originally charged with attempted second-degree murder and four other crimes from the March 15 incident.

At his hearing in Lynchburg General District Court on Friday, Senior Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Jennifer Bennett downgraded the attempted murder charge and dropped two others, leaving Moses accused of shooting into an occupied vehicle, using a firearm in a felony and attempted malicious wounding.

Bennett had said in a prior hearing that Moses shot an AR-15 firearm 12 times into two parked vehicles after a group of people came over to the Cabell Street home that night, where Moses lived with his aunt and uncle. At least one person in that group came over to fight someone in the house who wasn’t Moses.

Two people were injured from the shooting, Bennett said. An attorney previously representing Moses insisted the case was one of self-defense.

Bennett and Herb Taylor, Moses’ current attorney, both agreed on a $10,000 secured bond for him at Monday’s hearing. As a condition of that bond, he was ordered by General District Court Judge Sam Eggleston to enter into pretrial services and forbid contact with the three victims involved in the case.

Moses waived his right to a preliminary hearing, so Eggleston automatically certified his three charges to a grand jury.

The next Lynchburg grand jury convenes Aug. 2.

