Attempted murder charges certified for Brookneal man

RUSTBURG — Attempted murder charges against a Brookneal man from a July incident involving his neighbor will go before a grand jury, a judge decided Tuesday.
Chad Everett Taylor, 40, is charged with making threats over the phone, reckless handling of a firearm and three counts of attempted first-degree murder from July 21.
That was the day tensions reached a head between Taylor and John McGee’s family, McGee said while testifying at Taylor’s preliminary hearing in Campbell General District Court Tuesday. McGee's family moved to a home on Hat Creek Road in March and had been “neighborly” with Taylor and his family for a while.
McGee said Taylor had taken issue with a portable toilet situated outside a barn on McGee’s property that was being worked on, close to the property line. McGee said he made it clear he wouldn’t be moving the toilet and Taylor voiced his opposition in a group text message between the two men and their wives.
Soon after sending a threatening message within that group text, Taylor started placing tires and empty gas canisters along a fence around 30 feet away from where McGee said he and his daughter were inside the barn. He said Taylor went inside, emerged with a flak jacket and a rifle and was “chugging beer” before starting to shoot at the tires and canisters. He did not shoot at the barn, McGee said.
Support Local Journalism
McGee had never seen Taylor shoot his guns before and said he did so for 10 to 15 minutes, with the shots gradually becoming more rapid. While trying to hide and barricade themselves in the barn, McGee said, he and his family called 911. Taylor then left the house in his truck in an “aggressive” way, he testified.
Campbell County Commonwealth’s Attorney Paul McAndrews said dashboard camera footage from Taylor’s truck later obtained by law enforcement shows him speeding to the Walmart in Appomattox County nearby and records him making threats to kill McGee and “orphan some kids” while passing by their property and while on the phone to someone else.
McAndrews said Taylor bought ammunition at the store and fled law enforcement pursuit on the drive back home, where he drove off the road into a field and was arrested by deputies who had arrived while he was away. A news release at the time of the incident states Taylor hit a Virginia State Police vehicle while fleeing.
An investigator with the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office said an “AR-15 style shotgun” was found loaded with five shells in his truck after he was arrested.
Scott De Bruin, who’s representing Taylor, said he had no real argument at this stage in his client’s case. General District Court Judge Stephanie Maddox certified his charges to the next meeting of a grand jury in Campbell County, which is scheduled for Jan. 11.
Taylor is being held in the Campbell County Adult Detention Center. Maddox also ordered him Tuesday to have no contact with the family after signing off on a two-year protective order.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.