Attempted murder charges certified for Brookneal man

McGee had never seen Taylor shoot his guns before and said he did so for 10 to 15 minutes, with the shots gradually becoming more rapid. While trying to hide and barricade themselves in the barn, McGee said, he and his family called 911. Taylor then left the house in his truck in an “aggressive” way, he testified.

Campbell County Commonwealth’s Attorney Paul McAndrews said dashboard camera footage from Taylor’s truck later obtained by law enforcement shows him speeding to the Walmart in Appomattox County nearby and records him making threats to kill McGee and “orphan some kids” while passing by their property and while on the phone to someone else.

McAndrews said Taylor bought ammunition at the store and fled law enforcement pursuit on the drive back home, where he drove off the road into a field and was arrested by deputies who had arrived while he was away. A news release at the time of the incident states Taylor hit a Virginia State Police vehicle while fleeing.

An investigator with the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office said an “AR-15 style shotgun” was found loaded with five shells in his truck after he was arrested.